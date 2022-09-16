Producer for My Hero Academia Teases Key Characters for Season 6

There are a lot of reasons that people like My Hero Academia. The title manages to feel like a fresh and fun take on the world of superheroes and what it would be like to wield incredible powers in an almost typical world. Not to mention, the anime has a lot of characters that people have resonated with or adored since their first appearance. Characters like All Might, Deku, Bakugo, Uraraka, Todoroki, and even some of the villains like Toga or Dabi have struck a chord with viewers, so for the upcoming sixth season, a lot of people are curious about what’s going to be shown and who’s going to be featured heavily in the action to come.

The good news is that the producer for My Hero Academia, Yoshihiro Oyabu, has just done an interview that has teased a couple of key things along those lines. For example, he pointed out one Pro-Hero and one villain that fans should be watching out for in the episodes to come. On the Pro-Hero side of things, that would be the rabbit hero Mirko. This hero took the hearts of men when she arrived fully in the anime series in Season 5 when she helped save Endeavor and Hawks from Dabi. The reason she stole their hearts was because she was an absolute brick house of a woman, while also having that traditional anime look that many people dig. We try not to judge.

The villain that fans need to be wary of is Twice, a bad guy who had a huge backstory and arc in Season 5 when he was revealed to be someone with a broken personality due to how he doesn’t know if he’s a copy of himself or if he’s the original. Regardless of his mental woes, he was key in bringing the Paranormal Liberation Front together as he was able to multiply himself thousands of times and thus become a rival villain army so that Shigiraki could bring their leader to the fold.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with these two in Season 6, but that’s not all that the producer teased. Another thing noted is that every single episode of Season 6 will have a highlight moment to remember. He continued on to say that while pretty much every main character gets their time to shine, not everyone on both sides is going to make it out alive. This very much coincides with the fact that this is the War arc.

The series isn’t unfamiliar with death during big action moments, such as how Nighteye died due to Overhaul in Season 4. So the question of what is to come will have to be answered when My Hero Academia Season 6 arrives on October 10!

Source: Twitter