My Hero Academia Season 6 TV Spot Highlights Its Pro-Heroes

At this moment right now, My Hero Academia Season 6 is only a month away from its simulcast release on Crunchyroll and fans truly cannot wait for it to get here. Mainly because the new season is going to be promising quite a bit in terms of not just action, but major advancement in the stories that have been building up for literal seasons now. For example, this is going to be the beginning more than likely of the “War” arc that could last two seasons on its own. Or it could go one and just devastate the fans given what happens in the manga.

The first TV spot for My Hero Academia Season 6 has come out and as you’ll see in the tweet below, it’s very interesting how specific the teaser gets in regards to what it shows. By that, we mean how the focus is solely on the Pro-Heroes and the Pro-Hero Teachers of UA High. Usually, such teasers would focus on the main characters like Deku or All Might, but given the fight that is coming, it makes sense that the Pro-Heroes would get their own spot.

【CM 15sec.】

My Hero Academia Season 6

Scheduled for October 1!



✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxcnB pic.twitter.com/eML0KVrWpO — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 10, 2022

Never forget that characters like Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo are students, and while they’ve been put through the wringer more times than not, they still have a ways to go before they’re full-on Pro-Heroes. Deki at this point in the anime is still very much learning how to handle his various One For All powers and it is taking some time. So that’s why at the end of Season 5, it was shown that the Pro-Heroes and their apprentices were coming together to take on Shigiraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front that he has commandeered.

What’s also important here is who among the Pro-Heroes and teachers are being shown here. For example, while we do see some of the top heroes like Mirko, Hawks, Edgeshot, and, of course, Endeavor, we also see Erasure Head, Present Mic, Midnight, and even Mt. Lady, all of whom have only had slight times in battle. In fact, Present Mic and Midnight have only been in battle during the USJ incident back in season 1, and then in the final exams over in the second season. But this will obviously be their biggest test as of yet, and it’ll be interesting to see how they do.

Mt. Lady on the other hand is one of the more lazy Pro-Heroes in that she likes to use her station, and frame, to get what she can with minimal effort.

No matter what though, it’ll be all hands on deck for Season 6 as the villains are here, and they’re wanting to bring down Pro-Hero society as a whole.

