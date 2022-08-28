My Hero Academia Season 6 Script Teased

My Hero Academia Season 6 is easily one of the most anticipated seasons of anime coming out both this year and next. Don’t forget, they usually take a break mid-season, and the last several seasons have been 25 episodes, so it’ll take a while to get through them all. Anyway, the countdown to its October 1 arrival is getting harder and harder for fans to bear. Thankfully, the team behind the show knows what you want, and is up to give a little taste of things.

On Twitter, the team uploaded a 25-second video clip of them going over part of the script for the debut episode, thumbing through it so that fans can get a real tease. Here’s the tweet:

If you’re curious what it says when translated, that would be:

“In about a month, My Hero Academia season six will be airing on October 1. This is the script for the premiere, episode 114.”

The tweet also noted that the plot will start right where Season 5 left off, so thus there won’t be a filler episode like there has been in previous seasons. They also noted that dubbing for the season is going on right now and that the team is really excited to see this episode, and the season, come out.

Needless to say, this is going to get a lot of fans excited, not the least of which is because we are only about a month away from My Hero Academia Season 6 coming out on various platforms. Season 5 ended in a big way, and so Season 6 has a lot to live up to both in terms of the visuals and the story.

If you recall, the end of Season 5 showcased Shigaraki not only getting a new level of his Quirk in terms of his Decay ability, but he also now has a much larger army to fight the Pro-Heroes with. The Paranormal Liberation Front is what it has been dubbed, and as a result, things are about to get dialed up to straight-up war.

The Pro-Heroes, via Endeavor, did learn about the army, and they assembled a large group of familiar faces to take down the group in their home base city. But whether they can actually do that is debatable even without knowing what happened in the manga.

The team has also promised previously that there will be a lot of action in this season, and that’s very much what people want. We’ll just have to wait a bit longer to see how it goes.

Source: Twitter