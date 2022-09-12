Fortnite: How to Bounce off a Crash Pad and Fall for 9 Stories or More | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 is coming to an end. This season has been full of crossovers, new weapons, map changes, and more. The Week 14 challenges have arrived and are ready and waiting to be completed. One of the Fortnite challenges asks you to bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for 9 stories or more. Although the challenge sounds straightforward, there aren’t many places on the map that allow you to bounce from such a great height.

Recently, Epic Games launched Fire with Fire Week which has unvaulted some weapons that can set the island alight. The Dragon’s Breath shotgun, Primal Flame Bow, and Firefly Jars are populating chests, supply drops, and are scattered all over the ground. Therefore, you may have to spend some time looting in order to acquire the Crash Pads you need to complete the challenge.

How to bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for 9 stories or more in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you will need to choose a playlist that has building enabled and make sure you harvest plenty of materials. While doing so, you need to search for some Crash Pads which can be found in chests or on the ground, if you’re lucky. Once you have everything you need, you can begin building a structure that is at least 9 stories high. If you are wondering how high 9 stories is, a single wall marks one story, so you need a build a structure that is at least 9 walls in height. After reaching the required height, deploy your Crash Pad at the top of your structure and jump on it. Upon impact, your character will launch into the air, but you won’t suffer any fall damage.

Alternatively, you can always use the tall structures that already exist around the island to complete this challenge. Grabbing a Crash Pad and using it to bounce off the top of the giant pink Cuddle Team Leader head at Rave Cave is one example that provides you with more than enough height to complete the challenge.

You only have to complete the challenge asking you to bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for 9 stories in Fortnite once. For your efforts, you will be awarded 15,000 XP. With Chapter 3: Season 3 coming to an end in a matter of days, doing challenges is a useful way to get your hands on some extra XP towards completing your battle pass.