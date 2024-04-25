Possible Fortnite Leak Shows Off Fall Guys Content

Fortnite has definitely had the spotlight the past few days since they just had their latest update bringing things like Billie Eilish, a brand new LEGO Fortnite update which has brought so many new farm friends, and many other new things including the ability to use guitar controllers with the Fortnite Festival as well.

Something else that happened just days ago was that a possible roadmap leak which has seemingly housed a bunch of spoilers to things that came out to actually be true. One of the first things many people saw on this map first was Billie Eilish, which came to the game a few days later.

Now, multiple different Fortnite leakers have said that a Fall Guys-inspired minigame is coming to the Fortnite cataog, which would be the next big crossover since LEGO Fortnite. According to GameRant, if this leak is true, the collaboration would take place over this upcoming summer.

The roadmap that was previously leaked showed that the Fall Guys event would release in May or June, with a possible Pirates of the Carribbean collaboration that is reportedly coming in the summer says the roadmap image. However, do note, none of this has yet been officially confirmed, even the roadmap that was shared hasn’t been confirmed as truth yet and we don’t know if it ever will at this point other than if things keep coming true based off of it.

Fortnite is free-to-play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.