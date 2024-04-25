Fallout London Team Gives Update On Their Current Delay

Fallout has always been a behemoth of a video game franchise. However, the series certainly saw new and exciting levels of fandom thanks to the debut of the hit Amazon Prime Video series. Earlier this month, the series was released in full, and now we are seeing both returning vault dwellers and newcomers to the franchise. While we are going to be waiting a good while for a new official video game drop for this series, there is one game-size DLC mod in the works, Fallout London.

I’m sure you’re already familiar with Fallout London at this point. But we can offer some insight if you’re just stumbling upon this project. As mentioned, this mod is set to release for Fallout 4, and it’s been in the works for a while. It was a mod slated to launch earlier this week, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Bethesda unveiled that they were finally dropping a next-gen update for Fallout 4, and that ultimately meant the hard work Team FOLON was putting into this project would find their mod breaking just days after its release.

That prompted a video update from the team confirming that this game project was being delayed with no clear indication of when it would be readily available. We recently reached out for further clarification on this, and Team FOLON offered us an update. In our discussion, it was stated that the main culprit right now is the F4SE, the Fallout 4 Script Extender, a resource modders use to expand scripting capabilities within the game.

Additionally, their UI systems would be another challenge to overcome with the next-gen update. However, they are confident that these efforts will result in an enhanced experience for players and can be easily updated once the main F4SE system goes live.

Of course, there have been plenty of online discussions about Fallout London since the delay announcement. There was even BBC coverage on the mod delay, and if you were hopeful that this might have sparked conversations between Team FOLON and Bethesda, you’d be wrong. Unfortunately, according to a statement provided there have been no further developments between the two regarding the upcoming mod release.

In terms of communications with Bethesda post-delay announcement, there have been no further developments, even after being featured on the BBC. We’re committed to transparency and look forward to sharing more details with our audience. Team FOLON

We’ll have to wait for an official update on the anticipated mod for now. Likewise, we hope this next-gen update will not cause any unexpected damage, resulting in far more work on the team than they might have initially intended.

As the name suggests, Fallout London takes players out of America. We know the game is set between Fallout 1 and Fallout 2. Unfortunately, the mod is only set to release on the PC platform, and you’ll need Fallout 4, along with all of its DLC, to experience the mod. You can find more information about the mod right here.