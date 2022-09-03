My Hero Academia Season 6 New Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6 was revealed on Saturday after a countdown began on the official TOHO Animation YouTube Channel. The new season will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on October 1 and will be available to stream in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS.

Season 6 will kickstart the highly anticipated Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga. The upcoming arc is considered by many fans of the series to be the best one yet and is filled to the brim with non-stop action and extremely dark moments, creating a perfect opportunity for studio BONES to flash their animation muscles and go plus ultra! Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel released the sub for the official trailer back in August which was initially released after Season 5 concluded. You can watch the trailer with subtitles below.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Staff and Cast

As stated, studio BONES is returning to animate the upcoming season along with Masahiro Mukai (My Hero Academia Season 4-5) as the director and Kenji Nagasaki (My Hero Academia Season 1-5) as chief animation director. Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia Season 1-5) will also be returning to handle the series composition as will Hitomi Odashima (My Hero Academia Season 2-5) and Yoshiko Umakoshi (My Hero Academia Season 1-5) for character designing.

No further staff information has been announced. All of the voice actors will reprise their roles for the upcoming season.

My Hero Academia Manga

The series is based on the manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, which began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2014. And since then, the My Hero Academia has become one of the biggest anime/manga series of all time. Just in January of this year, My Hero Academia hit 65 million copies in circulation making it the third-highest-selling shonen manga since it began serialization in 2014. Now, the series is a top-35-selling manga of all time.

And that’s not even including the 7 awards the manga has won and the 24 individual awards the anime has brought home with it. The series has also received stage plays, 8 OVAs, 3 movies, 3 manga spin-offs, 2 video games, and became a New York Times Best Seller as the only manga to maintain its standing with at least one volume on the list every month for the entire year of 2021.

My Hero Academia Vol. 26

My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs

The My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs were released back on August 1 before Season 6 premieres in October. Both episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The episodes are titled “HLB” and “Laugh! As if you are in hell”. The former is a baseball-focused OVA while the latter follows Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto taking on the new villain Smiley.

The series released a key visual for the “HLB” episode earlier this year that you can also check out below.

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies. Synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter