Devolver Reveals Stick It To The Stickman

Free Lives, the developers behind a host of fan favourite titles including GORN, Broforce, Genital Jousting, and Cricket Through The Ages have announced their new game with the help of publisher Devolver Digital. Stick it to the Stickman is their nre game and the Devolver Digital issued press release describes the game as a “groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler loaded with high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee and weaponised farts!”

If “groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler” and “weaponised farts” speak to you as much as they did for myself or even the overseers at Devolver then you’ll be keen to check out the trailer (below) and will be equally interested in checking out the game upon release. Interestingly the game has been a staple of the library of indie games on Itch.io, and so any interested players have an opportunity to try out the core idea underpinning this full release.

The Devolver Digital-issued press release continues to give us a bit more information about the full release.

“Fight Hired With Fired

Attack is the best form of defence in business, and it’s kill or be killed. Pick up powerful upgrades and HR-approved weaponry to ensure your Stickman is more than just a yes-man.



Go The Extra Mile

Your career trajectory isn’t just vertical! Incorporate new subsidiary companies to squeeze out the competition, with each acquisition offering new gameplay, new enemies, new bosses, new weapons and more! Build a conglomerate that rules the marketplace and dominates our hearts!



Grab The Low-Hanging Fruit

Stick it to the Stickman’s corporate dystopian setting, with clever yet harrowing gags about the future under capitalism, is sure to raise a smile at next year’s company retreat!”

Free Lives and Devolver Digital are showcasing the game this weekend at PAX West and so anyone in attendance should make a beeline for the game to enjoy the groin-kicking fun ahead of a release on unspecified platforms (though PC might be a reasonable assumption given the game’s history!) in 2023.

Source