Voice Of Cards: The Beasts Of Burden Announced, Release Imminent

The frequency with which the Voice Of Cards titles are launching has been quite extraordinary. The first game, Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, launched in October 2021, and was followed less than six months later by a successor, Voice Of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, in February of 2022. Now, less than a calendar year later and we’re getting another new entry in the Yoko Taro led franchise, Voice Of Cards: The Beasts Of Burden, the third entry in the IP inside of 12 months. Voice Of Cards: The Beasts Of Burden will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam in less than two weeks, September 18, 2022. As per the Square-Enix issued press release, “Told entirely through the medium of cards, Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden is a standalone experience that newcomers and fans of the previous iterations, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars and Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, can enjoy” The game is the next in a large number of Square-Enix RPGs to launch before the end of calendar year 2022, including The Diofield Chronicle, Dragon Quest Treasures, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Valkyrie Elysium, and Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

“Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden brings players to an illustrated world presented through the medium of cards as the third release in the Voice of Cards franchise, now giving players the ability to trap the monsters they defeat in cards to use them as skills in battle. Follow a new tale set in a world where a millennia of hatred rages between monsters and humans, and a girl who loses her home swears revenge on monsters. She joins hands with a mysterious boy as they set out into the unknown and unravel the fate of this broken world.”

The Voice Of Cards franchise is a fascinating one, one that connects to the already complicated web of games that is both Drakengard, and NieR. The game is helmed by stalwards of both of those IP, Yoko Taro (Drakengard series, NieR series), Music Director, Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, NieR series), and Character Designer, Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series).

Fans of the there franchises who are eager to get their hands on the best and fanciest version of this new entry, can do so by picking up or preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the game and a host of DLC inspired by mobile title NieR Re[in]carnation, including:

Decoration of Those in the Cage – New costumes for the game’s heroine and her companions

– New costumes for the game’s heroine and her companions Handbook Pattern – Card reverse patterned after an expert handbook

– Card reverse patterned after an expert handbook Mama Avatar – Avatar designed patterned after Mama

– Avatar designed patterned after Mama Story Collectors’ Dice – Dice patterned after Mother and Carrier

– Dice patterned after Mother and Carrier The Cage Board – Board and accessories patterned after the Cage

– Board and accessories patterned after the Cage Aid Table – Table patterned after the random draw screen

– Table patterned after the random draw screen Melody of reincarnation – A soundtrack that brings to mind a certain tale of the girl and the monster

– A soundtrack that brings to mind a certain tale of the girl and the monster Pixel Art Set – Replaces all character and enemy illustrations with pixel art

Voice Of Cards: The Beasts Of Burden launches on September 13, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam.

Source