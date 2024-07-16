Elden Ring Fan Drops Teaser For Anime Short

When it comes to fandoms, some strive to do what developers and publishers sometimes can’t. By that, we mean that fans don’t have certain “limitations” in terms of licensing, IP, and so on. If they want to make crossover art featuring two of their favorite characters, they can do so. Another thing they can do is attempt to make things like mods to improve the games they love or put something in that they think would be fun or cool. For Elden Ring, many fans have shown their appreciation for the FromSoftware title, but one fan pushed their love for the game in a different direction.

Specifically, Steins Alter Productions is attempting to make a 5-minute short featuring Elden Ring in an anime-style adaptation. Sure, they won’t be able to do everything they likely want in just five minutes, but a few minutes is better than nothing at all! Plus, when you see the teaser below, you’ll likely want to see more as soon as possible so you can find out how far they’ll push this:

The trailer definitely plays up the “less is more” approach, but the fact that fans were willing to come together and do this at all is special. While it likely won’t be officially sanctioned by FromSoftware, they likely will find out about it and appreciate what fans are doing.

The irony here is that the game has slightly dove into the anime world via manga. There have been several manga stories helping flesh out the game’s world and lore. They’ve even done it in various tones to further highlight the potential within. If a full-blown anime were to happen, it would likely be a chance for FromSoftware to showcase the world’s lore in a way that the game doesn’t. Specifically, the game also takes a “less is more” approach and asks players to find the bits and pieces that bring it all together and form the story at their own pace.

An anime wouldn’t be able to do that, or wouldn’t be able to do it in that way, and thus could be a great blending of action and story sequences. Plus, since the game’s DLC is now out, that could be another season or two of an anime!

No matter what, it’s cool to see fans coming together to try and make things happen. You’ll have to wait until the fall to see the full anime sequence, though.