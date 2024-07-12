Fan Creates Incredible Bloodborne Overhaul for Elden Ring

If they won't release Bloodborne on PC, fans will do it themselves.

For nearly a decade, fans of the FromSoftware mega-hit Bloodborne have been waiting for the title to appear on PC. Each year, that hope starts to dwindle, but thanks to some very dedicated fans, a new mod is transforming the world of Elden Ring into Yharnam.

Now available on Nexus Mods, Graceborne alters Elden Ring‘s base game into “a more grim and sinister experience through multiple means,” according to the description. Players will find 22 armor sets, 35 weapons, 17 trick weapons, and five firearms, along with key Bloodborne mechanics like gun parries, healing, and perma-night mode–all in the alpha version of this incredible mod.

Check out a trailer for Graceborne below:

Modders wanting to help improve upon this already impressive mod are being called upon to help, as Graceborne was, unthinkable, created by just one person. As the Bloodborne mod continues to pick up steam, the creator, corviannoctis, is hoping to find more people to further refine and improve upon their work.

“Many people think there’s a team behind this mod, but currently it’s only me,” he says in a YouTube video. “I never expected the mod to get this much traction, but I knew from the start that undertaking Graceborne’s full scope alone would simply be impossible.

I’m reaching out to any Elden Ring modder that may be interested in working on Graceborne as a team.”

This week, a Reddit user spotted a PlayStation 5 version of Bloodborne: The Old Hunters on PlayStation Stars. Whether this was a mistake or a hint of things to come remains unclear.