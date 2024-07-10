Bloodborne PS5 Version Spotted on PlayStation Stars

This is probably copium, and we're cool with that.

One Reddit user spotted a PlayStation 5 version of Bloodborne: The Old Hunters on PlayStation Stars. While the game is nearly 10 years old, fans have been hoping for a modern release of the FromSoftware classic, and while this may be nothing more than copium, it’s still an interesting find.

The uploaded image may be nothing more than a mistake, but according to ResetEra user Khan, Bloodborne was “at one point in the works” for PS5 and PC. However, they also noted that it had been years since they heard anything regarding the status of these ports. Last month, FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki said that he wasn’t opposed to a PC port of the title.

“[Bloodborne] is a title we hold very dear and just as much as our fans,” Miyazaki said to Eurogamer in February. “It does make me very happy to see that there are still so many people passionate about it.

Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it’s a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it,” he continued. “And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories.”

Bloodborne was originally released for PlayStation 4 in March 2015. Cited as one of the greatest video games ever made, the title was praised for its gameplay, sound design, Lovecraftian themes, and atmosphere, winning Best Original Game and PlayStation Game of the Year at the 2015 Golden Joystick Awards, and Best Game Design at the 12th British Academy Games Awards in 2016. The Old Hunters DLC was released in November 2015.

By February 2022, the game had sold almost 7.5 million copies. It has inspired a board game, card game, and comic book series.