Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III Rumored To Be In Route To Xbox Game Pass

The state of Xbox is curious, and it varies depending on who you talk to. After all, if you talk to people like Phil Spencer, they’ll tell you that it’s “never been a better time to be on Xbox.” However, whether that’s true or not is heavily up for debate. They still don’t have the long library of titles that they desire; they recently went through the wringer due to their studio shutdowns and “restructuring,” and when it comes to Xbox Game Pass, it’s hard to tell whether it’s successful. Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III coming to the platform might help in some ways, but it doesn’t help the overall issue.

Yes, the rumor is that last year’s Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III title is coming to Xbox Game Pass. This was revealed via Insider Gaming, which does have a good enough track record with this kind of thing to make most believe that it’ll happen. However, we can’t definitively confirm it until it is announced.

The irony here is that Xbox made sure to confirm right off the bat that the next entry in the franchise is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one to help dissuade any issues that people might have had with NOT getting the game on Xbox. After all, while Microsoft does own Activision Blizzard now, they’ve been adamant that they won’t turn the popular FPS series into an exclusive one for the Xbox line. That being said, while bringing Call Of Duty Modern Warfare III to the system is something, that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.

Let us not forget that this title was one of the most controversial and divisive launches in the history of the series. It’s one of the lowest-rated games in the franchise, and it was blasted by critics and gamers alike for its numerous issues, not the least of which was its criminally short campaign. The campaign was so short that Kratos himself, Christopher Judge, blasted it during The Game Awards last year. The team tried to defend themselves, but there’s a reason that it didn’t become the best-selling game of 2024 in the United States: there were better things to play.

Going back to Xbox Game Pass, some serious changes are going on with the service right now, and many predict that there are even more coming. So you might want to keep an eye on its price and not just what games are coming out to it.