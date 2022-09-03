Splitgate Ends Development To Focus On A Sequel

All good things must come to an end, as we all know. However, as one door closes, another one opens. Which is sort of the case for the popular free-to-play shooter game Splitgate. The game’s developers at 1047 Games have shared a new update, explaining that the portal-hopping shooter title will not see any future feature developments. This is down to the fact that the devs plan to shift their focus onto building “a new game in the Splitgate universe.”

The news of this decision dropped on Twitter and over on the game’s official website, where 1047 Games explained that this won’t be the end of the road for Splitgate. The game will continue to remain online in its present iteration, however, it won’t receive any further major updates or additional feature developments. The team at 1047 Games have decided to hold back on providing ongoing “iterative, smaller updates,” choosing instead to invest their focus and resources in building a comprehensive sequel to the current game.

This as-yet unnamed title will exist in the Splitgate world and will “present revolutionary, not evolutionary, changes” to the action as it currently stands. It’s also explained that the sequel will be developed in Unreal Engine 5, and in a similar fashion to its massively popular predecessor, it’ll also feature portals and shooter mechanics at its gameplay core. Perhaps most crucially though, the next instalment of the Splitgate series will remain accessible to all gamers as it’ll retain its free-to-play model.

Ian Proulx, creator of Splitgate and CEO of 1047 Games has been keen to reassure Splitgate’s player base that while nothing new may be heading into their favourite game, it’ll still be there for them. “Splitgate will remain online and supported for our dedicated community who have been the backbone of our studio from our earliest playtests on PC,” he explains, “our community means everything to us and we can’t wait to share what’s next with them.” The game will continue to receive smaller patches and backend maintenance support to ensure that the online experience remains a positive one for its players.

Players who may feel disheartened by this news should take comfort from the fact that Splitgate will continue to be online and playable. Items and progression in the current game won’t be affected by this move either. Weekly featured playlists and continued item drops will be ongoing in-game as well. To further soften the blow, 1047 Games has also revealed that it’ll be rolling out a brand new Battle Pass for the game on September 15. This will be free for all players, as a form of thanks from the developers for all of the community’s support. We’ll be keeping an eye on what comes next from 1047 Games as they work towards the next chapter in the Splitgate saga.

Splitgate is available free to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

