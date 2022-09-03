Playstation VR2 to Make It Easier to Port Titles?

When it comes to VR headsets and VR gaming, there is a belief that it is the future of what gamers will engage in, and you can certainly see how that belief has shaped hardware over the past few years. After all, VR gaming will allow for more immersive gameplay, offering players a chance to step into the game worlds they adore. There are all kinds of experiences you can have in the VR headspace that you can’t with standard console or PC gaming, but there are some key setbacks that have kept the platform from growing. However, one of them might be settled by the PlayStation VR2.

The original PS VR was a hit in its own right as it sold millions of units. However, one of the biggest problems that it and other headsets have had is that you don’t exactly have the widest array of titles to enjoy. Unlike standard consoles and PC systems, porting a title to VR is rather difficult. Much more difficult than a standard port.

However, at the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference 2022, a new detail about the PlayStation VR2 was noted in how they’re going to adapt the new VR system in order to allow porting to be done easier. The PSVR2 will have the same development kit as the PS5, which obviously would make a more streamlined experience for the VR platform. Granted, that would still take some time to port due to the different controls and the feeling of the system, and some games still wouldn’t fit in the VR space, but at the very least, it’s a start, right?

Furthermore, they noted that if you made games on Unity or the Unreal Engine, you’ll have an easier time porting things to the VR headset. The techs are clearly trying to think of everything so that they can get as many high-quality games as possible. That being said, while the PSVR2 is set to arrive in 2023, there haven’t been a lot of games announced for it as of yet. It could be that Sony is trying to hold their cards close to their vests. Or, it could be that the interest in VR headsets for gaming still isn’t where it needs to be.

There are still some issues that haven’t been worked out in full just yet, such as how the gamers who play with these headsets still need to mind their surroundings so that they don’t crash into things or how there are some who get nauseated by the experience after playing for a while. Not to mention those who need glasses in order to see–they might have a hard time with the system.

Still, there is progress being made, and if one problem could be solved, so could others.

Source: IGN