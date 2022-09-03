NBA 2K23 Introduces the G.O.A.T. Boat

One of the biggest complaints that come with sports games is the feeling that they are the same game every year. Sure, every year brings in new players, and some players are on new teams due to the very high-stakes off-season. But even with those key swaps and additions, the core gameplay usually feels the same. Only the most loyal of fans are willing to get edition after edition of the game in order to live out their own dreams. That’s why changes are needed, and for NBA 2K23, they’re going to make improvements not only to the game, but where you are when you play it.

You might recall that in the previous version there was the “Neighborhood” that happened to be on the boat known as the Cancha Del Mar, which allowed players to have special matches and events on a boat instead of just on the street or on a roof. But now, NBA 2K23 is aiming to take that to the next level by bringing you to the G.O.A.T. Boat. Yeah, for real, they’re naming it that.

They’ve promised that this upgrade is not just about the name, but what you can do on the boat. For example, as they show in a tweet, there are a number of courts that the players can be on without having to wait for anything.

“This year, we’ve made a handful of enhancements to the Neighborhood by increasing the number of total courts, implementing no-wait gameplay options, and more!”

Not to mention, like before, you’re going to be able to go above and below deck with your characters to have fun in a variety of ways, and they have improved the space between the decks so that you can enjoy moving throughout the vessel without constantly colliding with other players.

Plus, for the first 12 months of the game’s run, those who are on the boat will get to take part in a “myriad of events and competitions” so that you’ll always have something to do.

As you’ll see on the site where they break this all down, the boat houses a lot of unique and visually appealing places, as well as references to the men who have been the G.O.A.T. in the NBA. You’ll also find special courts that’ll allow 1v1, 3v3, and 5v5 play with other players.

All in all, you can see why they’re excited about this. They’re trying to expand and truly revolutionize how players interact with one another in the game, while also giving them opportunities to truly have fun on the court.

Add that to the other features to the game like the Michael Jordan-focused content and the new additions to the main modes? Many people will be enjoying NBA 2K23 when it arrives.

