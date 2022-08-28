NBA 2K23 Improves MyTEAM Mode and Introduces New 3v3 Mode

One of the big challenges of major sports titles is to make each year feel unique. You can’t just tout a new cover, new players, and new alliances on certain teams and hope that it will be enough for people to buy it. Some will out of loyalty, but as the Madden franchise has proven, there is a downside to basically having the same game every year. NBA 2K23 is trying its best this year to make things interesting for all who play it and to improve the MyTEAM mode in some very grand and sweeping ways. Today, they fleshed out that promise to improve it.

In a video and statement, they made one key thing very clear. The “contracts” feature that bound players to certain rules is now 100% gone. Instead, you will now have “permanent player cards” that you can use at will and without restriction. Another key thing this allows is that when you’re playing in the MyTEAM mode, if your game isn’t going your way and you just want to restart it, you can do just that. The reasoning for all of this is so that players can truly play their own way and thus not have to be so constricted and restricted in terms of how they enjoy the mode.

But wait, there’s more. A brand new mode is being introduced in NBA 2K23, and it’s called “Triple Threat Online: Co-Op.” Long story short, you’ll be able to team up with some of your friends or online buddies to do 3v3 matches in the rooftop area of the game. You’ll play the classic game to 21, and see whose teamwork is the best on a court that has been redesigned.

The team boasted many times that this change in tactics with MyTEAM and beyond isn’t just about improving the game, but helping the gamer themselves to “play the way they want.”.So that there’s a lot more freedom, and thus, a lot more potential for fun as they go about beating another team, or their friends.

Other features that this update includes unlimited leaderboards and prestige, clutch time single player, eras in MyTEAM, and a collection of your trophies, along with much more.

One of the biggest things that many are looking forward to in the game though is that of Michael Jordan returning to the title. They’ll be bringing back THE GOAT of the NBA to showcase once again why he’s the GOAT. Including allowing you to be Michael Jordan in some of the key moments of his basketball career in order to relive many of his experiences and thus “be like Mike.”

Source: Twitter