NBA 2K23 Details The New Jordan Challenge

When it comes to the biggest of sports leagues, there are people that you can point at and go, “they’re the greatest ever”. Period, end of story. When it comes to the NBA, there are some people who say that Lebron is the best, they’re incorrect, by a wide margin that can’t be ignored. Because true fans know that Michael Jordan is the best. He played in the tougher era, he was undefeated in the NBA Finals, he did things that no one had seen at the time, and he made it look easy against legends who were already champions. Six rings, five MVPs, six Finals MVP, scoring titles, defensive player of the year, and more were his accolades. And everyone, EVERYONE wanted to be “Like Mike”. Well, if you get NBA 2K23, you’re going to get that chance.

You might recall that over a decade ago, NBA 2K11 decided to “up the ante” for the first time in years by bringing in Michael Jordan within the game and showing the younger generation what the GOAT was like, and they even setup a mode specifically for him known as the “Jordan Challenge”, where players would have to go and recreate some of his most legendary moments from his career. Well, NBA 2K23 is not only putting Jordan back on the cover (where he could be every single year just to be clear), they’re bringing back the Jordan challenge and giving you new experiences to live out. Want us to break them down?

First off, you’ll be able to go back to the game that truly started the legend, as you’ll go to the NCAA championship game where Jordan’s North Carolina Tar Heels went up against Georgetown in an epic clash (including going up against future rival in Patrick Ewing). You’ll start there and take on challenge after challenge going up until the 1998 Finals where Jordan got his epic 6th Finals win against the Utah Jazz (of whom he beat twice in back-to-back Finals).

But that’s not all, in every single challenge, you’ll get to see a pre-game interview with Jordan that showed his mindsets going into some of those very legendary titles.

Still not enough for you? Well, the Jordan Challenge this time around won’t just have you trying to recreate the moments, but recreating the look and sounds of everything as well. Because this time, you’ll be having to play the games in the original visual style of the 80s and 90s TV! Yep, you’ll get to view things as people back then did.

You’ll get a more intense physical style of basketball to resemble that period of NBA history. In short, the Jordan Challenge will be just that in NBA 2K23, make no mistake.

Source: YouTube