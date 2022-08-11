Are Developers Moving Games Away From God Of War Ragnarok?

When it comes to big game releases, there are a few things that tend to happen. First, the release date announcement is always a big deal because gamers and critics start talking about how close or how far the game is from actually being released. Then, there’s the fact that people start to plan for that release, whether they’ll get a big special edition (especially if that special edition has some REALLY cool swag in it) and then, there is going to be chatter about what other games are going to compete with it. For example, in October of this year, there are going to be a LOT of major 3rd party releases that are definitely going to drain the wallets of gamers as a whole. And then, in November, you have God Of War Ragnarok.

This is the highly-anticipated sequel to the kidna/sorta reboot that we got on PS4 that truly blew everyone’s minds when it came out. The reinvention of Kratos into a fatherly figure and war-torn god was something to behold, and the new perspective of not just exploring the world, but fighting in it was well done as well. So naturally, getting its arguably bigger and better sequel in God Of War Ragnarok, and on the PS5 no less, was always going to be a big deal. Not the least of which was shown in the worst way possible via fans getting too hyped up for a release date announcement that they started to threatened the developer team…not cool.

But, we did get a release date of November 8th, and that has led to some very curious rumblings about what’s about to happen. You see, the team at Kinda Funny made a post noting that one of their members had some “shocking” talks with other developers, and notes that all the other big releases that will be around this title…aren’t going to be around it for much longer.

God of War Ragnarök might be so big, that games are moving out of their way!



Apparently, other developers seem to know that this game is going to be VERY special and VERY good, and that will drive players to get it over their titles, which will obviously drive down initial sales, something no true game developer wants, especially after years of working on a game.

We’ve already seen one game move via Forspoken, as that was pushed back to January (which might be a good thing given how things currently look for it…), and then there’s Skull and Bones, which releases just one day before God Of War Ragnarok. Many feel that it’ll get one final delay so it won’t feel the gods wrath.

It wouldn’t be the weirdest thing to happen in the gaming industry, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

