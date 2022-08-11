Fortnite Confirms Crossover With Dragon Ball

There are a lot of things that Fortnite has done right in order to try and keep itself relevant over time. Because in the case of battle royale titles, more and more of them are trying to bank off of its success, and that means there are people who want nothing more than to steal its thunder, its fanbase, and the money they spend on it. But because of its popularity, the game gets access to a LOT of things, not the least of which is skins of legendary characters across all of media. For example, we’ve seen all sorts of superheroes and anime folk pop up in the game, and now, it’s Dragon Ball’s turn.

Yep, it’s true, as revealed by the official Fortnite Twitter, we’re going to be getting some Dragon Ball content in the game. More than likely, we’ll be getting skins of fan favorite Dragon Ball characters such as Goku, Vegeta, possibly Gohan or Piccolo, and maybe even some other fan-beloved characters like Krillin, Android 18, or someone we’re not expecting.

Skins are naturally a big part of why people play Fortnite, as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and have them do things that they don’t do in the universe they’re from, such as doing emote dances, carrying things like guns and hammers, and more. Plus, this will be a great way to get the Dragon Ball crew into a “new dynamic” that can’t be ignored or forgotten. In short, it’ll be fun.

But the real question is, are we ONLY getting skins from the legendary anime series? The reason we ask that is because of the tweet above. It’s not a picture of Goku or any of the Z-Fighters, it’s of Shenron, the wish-making dragon. And the tweet even says to “name your wish”.

…how can we interpret that? Well, let’s look at some of the other characters that have been brought into the game! Such as Thanos, who had a whole game mode centered around him when he arrived, including being able to use the Infinity Gauntlet.

And as we know, Fortnite loves to throw in new game modes in order to change things up and keep things interesting. So perhaps, we’ll get a Dragon Ball inspired mode where players not only have to fight, but search for the literal Dragon Balls on the map, then, if they are able to summon Shenron, they can make a wish that will change the dynamic of the battle in a big way.

Obviously this would just be a limited-time only mode, but it could be a lot of fun, and that makes it all the more worth it.

We’ll find out on the 16th!

Source: Twitter