Call of Duty: Warzone Meta Disrupted by New Loadout

For Call of Duty fans out there, figuring out the best and most effective gun loadout is the most important part of dominating in the game and raising that killstreak to lofty heights. Now it seems that the Call of Duty: Warzone meta is potentially due for an upset as there’s a new loadout that outshines the previous kings of the game.

Meta (Most Effective Tactics Available) is key to a player’s success in first-person shooters like Warzone. It is usually a carefully decided loadout that is universally known as the most effective for success. The Call of Duty: Warzone meta has recently been dominated by weapons like the KG-M40 and H4 Blixen, but with everyone now waiting for the multiplayer beta for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, a new loadout for the STG-44 is taking the game by storm and invading the FPS battle royale’s S-tier.

It is all about the time it takes to kill an enemy player, and the KG-M40 was very dominant when used correctly, but the STG matches it bullet for bullet and then beats it when we talk about shooting in the head, with the STG being almost a full second faster at 564ms compared to the KG’s 651ms. They are very close in that area though but the STG is much faster when it comes to aiming down the sight at a quite impressive 298ms, compared to the KG’s 536ms. This is obviously a huge advantage when you want to hone in on your opponents a lot more quickly – it will be headshots galore when you get your hands on this weapon.

The STG-44 really begins to gain favor when you look at its overall movement speed. When you find yourself either sprinting, tac sprinting, pushing forward, or backpedaling, the STG leaves the KG in its dust. It also consists of faster reloading – 2.55ms compared to the KG’s 3.63 – which really makes the difference when you’re about to be cornered. So, overall, if you want something that is faster, more accurate, and more efficient in body and head kills, the STG-44 is exactly what you want.

The details have all been made aware thanks to Warzone Loadout on Twitter, via the YouTuber IceManIsaac. IceMan went into much detail as well; firstly, they recommended attaching the MX Silencer, a 760 barrel, 34S weighted stock, SVT 40 optic, Gorenko 50 Magazine, M1941 hand stop, and the hatched grip when it comes to getting the most out of your STG-44 – that’s a lot of gear. Still, if it turns you into an elite killer, then it’s worth it. When it comes to the perks you will be able to use to maximize this loadout, the IceMan recommends Fully Loaded and Nerves of Steel. IceMan also hinted that it could very well make an appearance as their tournament loadout – it will definitely be put through its paces then.

Check out IceMan’s new YouTube video below where you can see it in action.

