Rumor: There’s No PS5 Pro Delay, But There Are Concerns For A Successful Launch

Maybe Sony hasn't delayed the console, but it might be the right thing to do.

Tom Henderson has shared some new information on the possible release schedule of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Yesterday, we reported on a comment that Tom made on Twitter that seemed to indicate knowledge that the console might not be announced or released this year. Today, Tom lays out everything he knows about this, including why he made the suggestion.

Tom explains that developers still have a July 30 deadline to send their PlayStation 5 Pro applications to the company’s Platform Certification & Operations. This is so that developers can safely declare that their game will work on the new version of the PlayStation 5.

Furthermore, Sony has set a policy that all PlayStation 5 games to be released after September 15 will have to work on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Bear in mind that this is not about games getting that PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced label. This is just about making sure all PlayStation 5 games work on all the models of the console.

Tom received documents in the middle of last year that state the planned release date for the PlayStation 5 Pro is November 2024. To sum this all up, the documentation that Tom has on hand right now does not indicate any potential delay or cancellation for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

So why did he suggest that the release might not go through? Tom reveals that he has several sources who are ‘apprehensive’ about the release date. Their concerns are that there are not enough games that will be ready to use the PlayStation 5 Pro’s features, and so consumers may not be interested in the upgrade.

So maybe a delay can happen, but the reliable evidence Tom has does not confirm it. What seems to be noteworthy here is if the questions about this release are valid, and what it could mean for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

While the PlayStation 5 console continues to sell well overall, Sony is seeing some issues with the overall profits they generate. After a few years where PlayStation 5 owners shared even first party releases with players who were still on PlayStation 4, it seems that there are not enough first party games to come.

While PlayStation 5 owners are unlikely to sell their consoles now, this is an issue in getting new customers for the PlayStation 5. It’s very true that gamers right now could be happy playing the biggest games on PC or Xbox, or for some, even just a Fire Stick, since most of them will be third party games.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is supposed to be the solution to that problem, since it promises better performance, and I believe what a lot of gamers are looking for, is that elusive 4K 60 FPS. But if most new games aren’t going to take advantage of that, what’s the point? Once again, the gamers who want that have the case to game on PC, maybe even the same PC they’ve had before the pandemic, costing them nothing.

So maybe the PlayStation 5 Pro goes ahead with this November release. And it’s also possible that that choice would be a mistake.