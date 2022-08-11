Loki Season 2 Set Pictures Imply Sylvie Will be Back in Action

Loki Season 1 brought Marvel fans a whole new side of the titular character. After he died–for real this time–in Avengers: Endgame at the hands of Thanos, fans of the god of mischief were heartbroken. The character stole the Tesseract in a memorable scene in Endgame, where the team went back in time to collect the Infinity Stones. By stealing the Tesseract and escaping, Loki created a new timeline, making him a time-variant. He is swiftly captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) because there’s a government entity for everything. The TVA wants to protect the Sacred Timeline, and they do so by pruning off the new timelines and arresting the variants that created them.

Loki is arrested but is then utilized by Mobius M. Modius (Owen Wilson) to track down a Loki variant that is taking out TVA agents. The variant, a female Loki going by the name Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), is amazing in every way: she’s great in combat, strategic, a powerful sorceress, and she’s pretty bitter about her timeline being pruned off. Loki and Sylvie end up getting very close, which is questionable considering they are kind of the same person. However, at the end of Season 1, Sylvie sends Loki back to the TVA while she faces off with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). After Sylvie kills him, weirdness takes over. Time variations start springing up everywhere, and suddenly Mobius doesn’t remember Loki despite all of their good times together. Oh, and He Who Remains had a variant who has taken over the TVA apparently, or at least his statues are everywhere.

With all of that in mind, the new season of Loki does not arrive on Disney+ until summer 2023. In the meantime, fans are scouring the internet for clues as to what could happen next in the show. A couple of Twitter users have recently posted pictures featuring Sylvie in her Asgardian-style armor. Seeing her in her armor has led to speculation about whether the return of the armor means that Sylvie will remember Loki. Considering the pickle he is currently in with no one at the TVA remembering him, maybe fans just really want her to come to his rescue a bit. In the two Tweets below, you can see glimpses of Sylvie’s attire on set.

Sylvie my girl i've missed you 😭 pic.twitter.com/72286lzFYP — e (@varianart_) August 10, 2022

The Tweet below shows a bit more of Sylvie and Loki. The problem with behind-the-scenes pictures is that we are missing context here. Maybe Sylvie is getting coffee in a Mcdonald’s while wearing a bathrobe over her armor. More likely though, maybe Di Martino is enjoying some cheap coffee between takes. We’re not here to judge her on her coffee choices.

More of Loki and Sylvie 💚 pic.twitter.com/2U4Awe0yzF — Katja (@mrzelcas) August 10, 2022

Ultimately, it’s still too early to know what Season 2 has in store for us. However, it is still fun to guess and be on the lookout for all the little details as we eagerly await the return of the series.

