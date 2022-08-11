Games For PC Page Listed On PlayStation Website

Timed nicely with the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2018 coming to PC, Sony has launched a new page on its website that clearly indicates to the world its heightened focus on PC gaming in 2022 and beyond. The site, which keeps things pretty simple, lists PlayStation titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone, God of War 2018, and Horizon Zero Dawn, all of which are already available on PC. However, it then goes on to spotlight some upcoming titles as well, some of which haven’t received any further information since they were first revealed.

Titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection are both listed on the site alongside the ambiguous release windows of “Fall 2022” and “2022” respectively. Although The Last Of Us Part 1 was announced for PC alongside the formal reveal of the game coming to PS5 and its September 2, 2022 release date, there were no listings for the title on Sony’s page. It was only in May that the console manufacturer and publisher of some of the industry’s finest titles acknowledged that by 2025 50% of titles will reach PC and mobile platforms, further highlighting their intended path, while studio acquisitions like Nixxes are helping to make this a reality.

We can even cite the recent announcements and launches of Sony’s (not PlayStation’s, a key difference) line of INZONE headsets and monitors, dedicated to giving players the PS5 experience, from the discomfort of their desk chairs. Of course, if you weren’t planning to support this vertical of the industry then you probably wouldn’t be attempting to support it in the ways that PlayStation currently is. They are playing catch-up though with Microsoft doing a sensational job of leveraging Gamepass and their strong arm grip on the console-to-PC scene.

As Sony continues to invest in PC, and consequently invest in a previously untapped playing base, it also continues to diversify its portfolio, leading to the publisher supposedly having 10 different live-service games in active development, that are all scheduled to arrive over the next 24 months, while the formal addition of Bungie to the Sony fold assists them to facilitate this. Meanwhile, Sony is also going head-to-head with Xbox in the way it delivers games to the players, with the revamped PlayStation+ platform entering the subscription service space, unloading hundreds of titles from the PS4 and PS5, alongside a smattering of PlayStation Classics that are also being added monthly. The upcoming month already sees the full library of Yakuza games, Dead By Daylight, Monopoly and more join the fold for players to digest before they’re potentially (or inevitably) taken offline, never to be made freely accessible again. PC is just one further piece of the PlayStation puzzle.

