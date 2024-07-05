Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Will Have Deep Customization Options

As we get ever closer to the arrival of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, gamers are eagerly awaiting even more trailers that highlight the different characters they’ll be able to play. We’ve already seen some great combos of characters, including “Masters and apprentices,” or the “fusion fighters,” ones who have “power vs. speed,” or even ones who have “magic vs. swords.” Regardless of what way you want to play, there will be a fighter for you to enjoy. However, the game released a special “beginners guide” that was outlined by ComicBook.com, and in it, the book teases that there will be even more options than you think!

First off is the outfits that the characters can wear. As one might expect, the game is going to have plenty of cosmetics for the various characters to use to symbolize their various looks throughout the multiple series. Characters like Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin, and more have had multiple outfits that they’ve worn, and that will give players options on how they look in a fight. The book outlines that many of these outfits have to be unlocked through gameplay, and they are mostly only cosmetic. However, they also state that there are a few that can change the movesets of certain characters. You’ll want to keep that in mind before you fight!

Another thing you’ll be able to do regarding customization is give them accessories. You can give them things like the infamous scouter or even give them a halo. Doing so can allow certain moves or scenes to happen. How many scenes or moves? OVER 9000!!!

There is also a “Type” kind of customization, which apparently affects the characteristics and abilities that the character wields. Finally, with “Ability Items,” you can use things like capsules to boost certain characters’ stats so that they’ll have an extra edge in a fight.

The book emphasizes that every single character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will have these options, which means that you’ll need to carefully choose everything before you go into battle if you want to have the best shot at winning, especially if you’re doing this before an online fight! This will excite hardcore fans the most, as they’ll want to recreate their favorite versions of their favorite characters and unleash a true overwhelming force on their foes.

With more trailers on the way and new modes and events likely to be unveiled, the hype for the title will continue to grow.