Marvel’s Avengers Game Adds Key MCU Suit for Captain America

When Marvel’s Avengers was first announced as a collaboration between Marvel, Square Enix, and Crystal Dynamics, a lot of people were intrigued. Crystal Dynamics were the team behind the Tomb Raider reboot that wowed a lot of people in terms of its visuals, story, and gameplay. Plus, there had been a superhero gaming renaissance if you will between the Batman Arkham titles and the Spider-Man game made by Insomniac. Many were interested in seeing what this team could do with the title. Surely it wouldn’t become one of the most overhyped and underperforming games in recent memory. Surely not.

Yes, it sold well initially, but once people actually started to play the game, they realized the sad truth: this game shouldn’t have been released when it was. The game was glitchy as all get out, and one infamous patch for the game had to fix 1000 bugs on its own. That’s not something any game developer should have to utter outside of early builds, but this was for a released game.

While things have improved for Marvel’s Avengers, it’s still not the game that it should be, and the team pretty much knows it at this point and thus is focusing on other things to try and make the game more pleasing to fans. This brings us to Captain America, because he is getting a new suit in the game, and it’s one that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How so? He’s getting the suit he wore in The Winter Soldier movie which many hail as one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. The picture of the suit shows an impressive quality to it, and so no doubt fans will enjoy it. You can get it in the store for the game right now.

Another reason that this suit is very fitting right now is that the team announced recently that the next Marvel hero to appear in the game via their ever-expanding DLC is that of Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. His arrival is a direct response to some of the other DLC and the stories that have been played out within them.

Bucky is a fan-favorite character for many, not the least of which is because his “Winter Soldier form” has led to great stories in both the comics and the movies. Oh, and a certain Disney+ series, naturally.

So if you’re wanting to show off Captain America at his best, you might want him to put on this suit.

Source: Twitter