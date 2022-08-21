Spider-Man Remastered Gets Steam Update!

For Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, one of the biggest things for it was that it was finally going to be playable on systems now labeled with the Sony emblem. This was a relief for many, including a certain writer, because they really wanted to play the game, but didn’t have the system for it. Many have been flooding to Twitter to talk about the game on Steam and posting their pictures that they’ve taken of it in-game via the photo mode. However, as we all know, just because it’s on a new system and “remastered” doesn’t mean it’s flawless.

Because bugs do happen, and as such, certain patches and fixes need to be done in order to main things. Which we thankfully have now gotten as the first Steam Update for Spider-Man Remastered has come!

To keep it loose, many of the fixes have to do with raytracing and using certain graphics resolutions on your PC. They claim to have fixed various rendering errors, having certain icons not be where they should be when playing in widescreen mode, and more. They also made sure that certain PC systems setups wouldn’t screw with the programming or create what they labeled “false positives” and thus mess up your gameplay or crash your system as you play it.

They also acknowledged that there are still some issues that are causing problems for certain players. One of which is that a certain Spider-Man mission is unprogressable due to a glitch. Also, apparently, certain players with Intel PC’s can’t take a picture of the Empire State Building, which would holdup progress on the “photos of landmarks” side mission.

It’s good to know that the team is very much hard at work on this, and that they are trying to fix it. If you yourself have an issue with the game, any issue with the game, you should document it via the Steam services and hopefully it’ll be settled. We ourselves have had glitches in the graphics a few times, and other times have had the backpacks that you can collect not be at the spot where they’re supposed to be. So the more you report it, the more likely it is to get fixed.

But even with these issues, Spider-Man Remastered is very much a great game that many should try out now that it’s on PC. Mainly due to how the team at Insomniac went to incredible lengths to ensure that they got the “perfect Spider-Man character” in the game as well as a worthy story for the character. The combat system also feels true to Spidey and the various gadgets that he can build.

So if you haven’t already, give this one a shot, especially now that some of its bugs have been fixed.

Source: ComicBook.com