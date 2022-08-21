Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Gets Big New Update, Steam Version

A year on from its launch in August of 2021, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, a multi-Game Of The Year nominated title, is getting a huge update! In partnership with IGN, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits developer, Ember Lab, shared their plans for the game’s next update which will include a number of things that fans had been calling out for. New Game +, Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, new outfits for Kena, and a series of new accessibility options will be coming to the game in this new update, but there was another juicy morsel that the team revealed. For PC gamers you’ll have more choice than ever with the game, previously an Epic Games Store exclusive, now making the jump to the biggest video game storefront in the world – Steam.

The updates to the game, as a part of its “Anniversary Update,” include:

“New Game+, which will allow players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.”

“Charmstones that are individually equipable – these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena’s stats and abilities.”

“New game mode called the Spirit Guide Trials, challenging players’ skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.”

“Completing the Spirit Guide Trials unlock outfits for Kena, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones.”

“An exclusive new outfit for Deluxe Edition owners.”

Each of these updates will come to the currently existing versions of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Game Store, and will be there on day one for the game’s launch on Steam. Kena: Bridge Of Spirits was the debut title from new studio Ember Lab, which was formed by brothers Michael and Josh Grier, but prior to their work on Kena they had in fact become known for their The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask fan-film titled “A Terrible Fate”, a short film that still stands tall as one of the best pieces of fan art of any kind that is available currently. What is next for the studio, assuming that only a subset of the studio’s staff are working on these updates, is currently unknown. Ember Lab never disclosed the sales figures for the game, although, within two months of launch, the game had already been reported to have made it’s money back, and that Sony (who they had signed a deal with around the game) was pleased with the sales that it had made up to that point.

Any future platforms outside of PlayStation and PC, have not yet been disclosed

