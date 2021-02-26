Kena Bridge of Spirits Coming to PlayStation 5 In August

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Pixar-esque action-adventure game from Ember Labs finally got a release date at the State of Play event. We’ll be able to play it on both PS4 and PS5 on August 24. The new trailer also reveals more details about the kind of gameplay and enemies we can expect.

After being charmed by the game’s art style, we can finally get a good look at what the gameplay will be like. It looks a bit like a Zelda-like combination of exploration, third-person combat, and puzzle gameplay. Kena is attempting to purge her home of some kind of unpleasant element and must reach a mountain shrine in order to do so, battling huge creatures along the way with the help of a glowing staff.

Kena will also be followed around by bright-eyed little spirits called the Rot, who tag along like little Pikmin and can be outfitted with tiny hats so you can tell them apart. The Rot appear to be Kena’s helpers, as the description of the gameplay reads: “Find and grow a team of tiny spirits known as the Rot who maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Enhance your companions’ abilities, create new ways to manipulate the environment and uncover the secrets of a forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”

Kena was originally supposed to release late last year, but, like lots of games, was delayed thanks to the pandemic. Now we have a final release date of August 24 for all platforms. In addition to the console releases, Kena is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store. One of the major bonuses if you pre-order the game or get the Deluxe edition is a series of little hats for your Rot, as well as a golden skin and a silver staff for Kena herself.