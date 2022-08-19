Visit Uncle Ben’s Grave With This Spider-Man Remastered Mod

It was no secret that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has a bunch of mods to make you experience on the game better…or even hilarious considering we can play as Stan Lee himself swinging through the streets of New York City. However, now we have the choice to play as Uncle Ben’s grave marker…inside of actually playing as Spider-man.

A user that goes by the name Saphire uploaded this mod to the Nexus Mods site by another user called HomelanderSoldierBoy. The first image you see opening up this mod on the site is a gravestone marker for Uncle Ben that can actually be found within the game. The grave-marker looks just like the ones we’ve seen within the Spider-Man movies. If you plan to install this mod, you will need the SMPCTool mod installed but otherwise you will easily be able to play as Uncle Ben’s…gravestone.

There are countless of mods that you can use within Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, including playing as Mary Jane Watson, Kingpin, and even Stan Lee the comic creator himself. Spider-Man Remastered is available for purchase on PC platform with the opportunity of using all these amazing mods.

About Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

In Spider-Man: Remastered this is an updated version of the beloved game that was made for both PC and PS5. This game has some of the most incredible graphics many gamers have ever seen. In this Spider-Man game, we met a Spider-man we have never seen before fighting crime on the streets of New York City. This Peter Parker is struggling to balance both his normal life as a teenage boy, between school, jobs, and his relationship with Mary Jane Watson, and his alternative identity as Spider-Man, a hero that is masterful at fighting big crime in the city of New York.

Source.