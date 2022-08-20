Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets Special Launch Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has come at last, and fans of the anime franchise are finally able to grasp some new content from it. Not including the manga of course, but not every fan reads the source material. Anyway, this is the first movie that the series has had since 2019’s Broly movie that really did well all over, so many are curious about how this one will do. To celebrate the arrival of the movie in the West, a special launch trailer has released from Crunchyroll. Who have helped ensure that the movie gets into as many theaters as possible during its run. You can check out the trailer below:

As you can see, it highlights the fights between Gohan, Piccolo and the Red Ribbon Army, as well as showcases what Goku and Vegeta are doing in the meantime. Yes, “in the meantime”, because while they are rightfully shown in this movie, alongside Broly who is training alongside them to control his power and anger, they aren’t the stars of this show.

Rather, that would be Gohan and Piccolo, who are ironically the main line of defense for Earth in their absence, not that they planned it that way. So when the Red Ribbon Army strikes with their new Gamma androids, things are going to get a bit tense in a variety of ways.

It should be noted that for those of you that haven’t been with the franchise since the beginning, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does a very good job of catching you up on everything that went on with the OG series and what the Red Ribbon Army was all about. So you won’t feel lost. Plus, there will be references to the Dragon Ball Super series and movies for those who vividly remember those. Thus, all corners will be covered in this case.

There is a bit of a time jump here between this movie and the last one, but it’s not that bad. What’s really going to be interesting to see reactions on is the 3D visual style that’s being used for the first time in the anime. It arguably looks like something inspired by Dragon Ball FighterZ, which a LOT of people enjoyed for various reasons. But whether it works in a movie format is up to you.

So far, the movie seems to be doing well. It had a very solid opening night, and the first day results, meaning Friday, seem to put it near or above what the previous record for an anime movie on its first day. Many are hopeful that this movie will allow the anime to return in TV format because fans very much miss it.

Source: YouTube