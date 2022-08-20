Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Doing Well So Far At Box Office

There are a lot of ways that people go and analyze the domestic box office. Because it’s not just about the weekend total, they look at the individual days that the films do, as well as the “opening night” to see if they can get any indication as to how well the film is going to do throughout that first weekend. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is one of two big releases this weekend, and as a result, many are predicting various things from it. But now, we know how it did on its opening night in the US, and it wasn’t too bad at all.

According to reports, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero did $4 million in its opening night, which actually puts it above other major anime openings in the US, including the very well-received Demon Slayer Mugen Train film. Which if you recall totally dominated the global box office when it came out.

Anyway, while the full results are still something to be determined, it should be noted that this means the film is doing good and could very well become the No.1 film at the box office this weekend. Which would be a huge win not just for Dragon Ball, but for the entire anime genre.

Because if you think about it, there have been a lot of anime movies coming out to theaters in recent times thanks to the “anime boom”. But many of them are seen as “novelties” and not something to take seriously. But if one of them could win the box office in a meaningful way? Yeah, that might help things along for anime as a whole, and encourage future anime films to have similar big openings like what is going on with Super Hero. Especially since there’s going to be one more release for anime in theaters this year via the highly anticipated One Piece: Red.

Sticking with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero though, there were a lot off questions about this film. Not the least of which was whether the new 3D visuals would be good enough for diehard fans, as well as Gohan and Piccolo not only taking center stage, but having to go up against a “familiar foe” in the Red Ribbon Army. So far, the reception has been solid enough, and many are indeed hoping that this film will lead to the return of the anime in order to further expand the story of the Z-Fighters.

Hopefully when we get the full box office results we’ll get a clearer picture of all that’s going on and what might happen next. But between this and what’s going on in the manga right now, Dragon Ball fans have a lot to be excited for.

