Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now In Theaters In The West

If you’re a fan of anime, and especially if you’re a fans of Dragon Ball, then this weekend is likely going to be a very special one for you. Because at long last, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in the West, and many fans can’t wait to see what this new movie brings to the table. This is actually the fourth mainline movie to come out since the Super line of the franchise began. As it was 2013 that started this all off with Battle of Gods, introducing Beerus and a LOT of things to come. Then arrived Resurrection F where Frieza got to make his grand return and set things up even more.

After that was the actual Dragon Ball Super anime, which went a good while and had many different arcs that many liked. Including the second Future Trunks arc featuring Goku Black, as well as the Universal Survival Arc that ended the anime. After that though came the Broly movie, an actual in-canon take on the character that fans loved from the non-canon films, and that one did extremely well in theaters. So that’s why when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was announced, fans already had high expectations.

The twist here though is that unlike with those previous three movies, this one wasn’t looking to the future per se, but rather, to the past. As the main villain was going to be none other than the Red Ribbon Army. These were the recurring bad guys during the original Dragon Ball saga that a young Goku beat up time and time again, and basically destroyed single-handedly. After years of being dormant, they’re back, and they made two of their best androids ever via Gamma 1 & Gamma 2 to try and get revenge on the Z-Fighters as a whole.

But wait, there’s even more twists here without getting too much into spoilers. One of which is that the plot will NOT focus on Goku and Vegeta for the first time in basically ever. They’re going to be doing some training off-world with some “old friends” and thus won’t be around to help save the day. Rather, as the image above shows, it’s going to be Gohan and Piccolo who are going to stand up and take the fight to the Red Ribbon Army. This will mark the first time in some time that these two take the lead in a significant way, and even the voice actor behind Gohan said basically that it was “about time”.

Finally, the movie is going to be in full 3D, not unlike the Dragon Ball FighterZ game that blew everyone away.

