Splatoon 3 Pre-Launch Splatfest Demo Available Now to Download

There are many things that helped make Splatoon such a unique and fun game to play when it first arrived on the Wii U. In fact, many of these factors made it one of the most-bought games on the Wii by a large margin. Then, when it came to the Nintendo Switch for its sequel, it became even more popular, especially in Japan where it’s one of the most-bought Switch games there. One of the biggest reasons for its success in the multiplayer space is that of the Splatfests. These are special multiplayer events that happen every month for about two years and players go nuts in them, and we’ll be getting them again in Splatoon 3.

Mainly because it’s not just about the online matches, it’s about fighting for ones’ own pride and loyalty! In this case, we’re talking about how every Splatfest has a choice that needs to be made. You can only pick one side of the debate, and then all the battles you win goes toward “proving” that your side is the best. Players get VERY invested in this, and they’re a key part of the marketing for the game. Which Splatoon 3 proves once again because next Saturday on the 27th, we’re going to be getting the “World Premiere” Splatfest for the third title.

The twist here, as noted in the recent Direct, is that this will be the first-ever three-way debate of Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors. That’s right, you’ll have THREE picks to choose from now, and it’s going to be very cool to see which is more popular.

What’s more, you won’t just see the change there. At a certain point in time in the Splatfest, a new twist will emerge in which you’ll be able to fight against the other two teams on the same map. A first for the series as a whole, and something that’ll be truly chaotic no doubt. Which people will also no doubt love.

The good news for those fans is that you can actually download the demo for the Splatfest World Premiere right now! You won’t be able to get into it as it’s not fully “live” yet, but this way, you won’t have to worry about racing to get into the Splatfest as you wait for a big download. You can just go right in. Then, you’ll just need to pick your side and get ready to splat!

Splatoon 3 is aiming to add a lot of things to the core gameplay and feel of the game to make it grander. There will be more customization options, more styles of weapons, a new type of Salmon Run mode, lots of new stages and more.

The Splatfest will be next week, and Splatoon 3 itself will arrive on September 9th!

