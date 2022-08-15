Splatoon 3 Gets Fun Commercial Spot

It’s already been a big year for Nintendo with a number of high-profile games released so far–and the year isn’t even done yet! Thankfully for fans, the next one isn’t too far away as Splatoon 3 is coming out on September 9th, meaning you’ll be able to splat with friends once again. An upcoming pre-release Splatfest is on the way on August 27th, and the title just released its first commercial.

Nintendo is known to either be creative or simple with their trailers, and for this one, they went very Splatoon-style. The kids in the video note that everyone is told to be clean when they’re younger, and yet in this game, it’s all about making the biggest mess to claim your turf and get the victory. The trailer shows the real world getting splatted with ink, including the kids and teens in the commercial itself, detailing how the world is about to get a lot messier when the game comes out.

Fans have a lot to look forward to with Splatoon 3, with plenty of new details dropped in the game-focused Direct that we got recently. We got confirmation of things like the new weapons and special weapons that you’ll be able to deploy in the title, the new stages you’ll be fighting on, and much more.

One of the cooler elements was the extremely detailed level of customization available in this title. You’ll be able to pick out not just the clothing of your Inkling or Octoling, but you’ll be able to customize your Splat Tag for the matches and the dance moves your character does when their team wins a match. You’ll even get your own locker that you can decorate in your own style which can be seen by other players! There’s also a cool photo mode where you can take all sorts of photos in the games’ Splatlands area.

For those who want the best gameplay options, we got new looks at Salmon Run and all the boss Salmonids that you’ll be fighting, as well as a new mode called Big Run where you’ll have to protect the city as a whole from the Salmonids. Game modes from the previous titles will also be returning.

As you can see, there are going to be a lot of messes to make when the game comes out next month.

Source: YouTube