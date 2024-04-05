Splatoon 3 To Unleash The Fluffy With Next Splatfest

There are plenty of things you can say about Splatoon 3, but one thing you can’t say is that it’s “boring” with the Splatfest topics it chooses. Yes, they sometimes can be a bit whacky and unexpected, but that’s part of its charm. Very recently, the latest Splatfest put fans of musical instruments against one another to see who would come out on top, and it was Team Keyboard who played the right notes to victory. Today, Nintendo of America revealed what the next Splatfest topic would be, and it was yet another entry in a long line of, “Wow, they’re doing this debate?”

Why do we say that? Because the newest debate is about what “fluffy animal” you prefer the most. Do you prefer fluffy baby chicks? Do you like fluffy little bunnies? Or do you like ogle and awe at bear cubs? Yes, it’s the battle of the cuteness meter!

Big news about the Spring Fest has just hopped into our office! The theme asks: "Which fuzzy fluffiness do you like most?"



Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies, or Bear Cubs?



Spring Fest springs into action on 4/19 at 5pm PT through 4/21 at 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/cHtPWEa6Ep — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) April 5, 2024

Obviously, Splatoon 3 is trying to capture a little bit of that “Easter Hangover” with this topic since two of the three animals are heavily involved in that holiday, but is there seriously a love for all three of these baby animals? Yes, actually, there is!

Seeing baby chicks was special for those who grew up on a farm. This was when the birds were at their fluffiest, and you could hold them in your hands and feed them in a more personal way. And if you think about it, there are certain “foods” out there that are shaped like baby chickens, so that alone should prove how popular they are, even if the “food” isn’t exactly the best out there.

As for baby rabbits, they are one of the more popular pets you’ll find among people outside of cats and dogs. You get a baby rabbit, and they’re likely to form a deep bond with you. You’ll enjoy watching them grow up to be a full-blown rabbit, which is just as fluffy in many respects. Plus, again, rabbits are heavily associated with Easter, and who doesn’t want a visit from the Easter Bunny? Well, we prefer the Easter Beagle, but that’s another topic.

As for bear cubs, they’re the “dark horse” in this topic, but many look at bear cubs as adorable and don’t think about the rather intense beings they’ll eventually grow up into. Sometimes, people will find a bear cub and make a bond with them that’ll last into adulthood. We’ve seen the videos!

The Splatfest will take place from April 19th-April 21st.