Splatoon 3 Getting Musical In Its Next Splatfest

Splatoon 3 fans have been “dining” in a unique way in February, as not only did the “Side Order” DLC come out, giving them a roguelike adventure to partake in, but also, there was a “weekend” Splatfest that led to Friday beating out the other days! Yeah, we didn’t see that coming, which is why these Splatfests are so fun to partake in! But if you’re already wondering what the next one will be, you won’t have to wait long! In fact, you can start talking about it right now, as the official Twitter handle for the game dropped the “musically inclined theme” today!

As you can see below, Splatoon 3 will dive into the realm of music to decide what instrument gamers prefer to play: drums, guitar, or the keyboard!

Tune up the band and get ready for the next #Splatoon3 Splatfest!



This time the question is 'Which instrument would you play?' Drums, Guitar, or Keyboard? Jam out in Turf War battles from 3/22 at 5pm PT to 3/24 5pm PT and help decide which instrument is a fundament!

This is another that might SEEM like an obvious favorite, as history has favored those who have rocked the guitar over the years, but the drums and keyboard have been key parts of many bands throughout the ages.

For example, drums are seen as one of the more “intense” ways of playing music because you sometimes get to just pound on the various drums and let the music flow out of them. Plus, when you’re the drummer, people notice you because you help set the beat in various ways, and thanks to the various kinds of drums you can have set up, the sounds you can get are numerous.

As for the keyboard, that instrument is a multi-layered musical masterpiece that can help enhance any song you have. Electronic keyboards can even augment their sounds via their settings to sound higher or lower or have unique vibes to help sell the moment of the song. Plus, you could argue that the piano family as a whole is one of the more “original” forms of music making, going back to the old masters like Beethoven.

But let’s not sell the guitar short, of course. For many, this is the tool of many “rockers,” whether you’re playing a wooden guitar or an electric guitar, things happen when you start strumming the strings. When you’re a good guitarist, people listen to you and want to see how far you can take your track. Many rockers and heavy metal artists thrive on shredding the guitar strings to get the crowd jumping.

So, as you can see, this is going to be a hard decision to make. The good news is that the Splatfest doesn’t happen until March 22nd, so you have time to make up your mind.