The February Splatfest Will Have Splatoon 3 Players Picking Their Favorite Weekend Day

The Splatfests are something that Splatoon 3 players always look forward to because they give them a reason to dive into their beloved ink-based title once again and fight over a specific topic. Last month, the Splatfest revolved around how people spent their holidays, and it was a surprise when it was revealed that team “I like being by myself” won in a clean sweep! Seriously, you all need help if you were on that squad. So, fans were looking to the February one to potentially “lift their spirits” and give them a better result. Today, the Splatfest was revealed, and it’s definitely another unique topic.

Curiously, the Japanese version of this Splatfest was a battle of “red bean paste vs. custard vs. whipped cream,” which would’ve definitely led to some unique team sidings. But here in the US and the UK, it’s a battle over the weekend!

No, not the musical artist; we’re talking about the actual days on a weekend.

SRL Splatfest Research Team here! We've discovered the next Splatfest theme. "What's the best day of the weekend? Friday, Saturday, or Sunday?"

Make your choice and battle it out from 4 PM PT on 2/16 to 4 PM PT on 2/18! pic.twitter.com/KNtS6Fzuks — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 1, 2024

Yep, you’ll have to choose between Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to see what day rules the roost on the weekend! But which one does rule it from an objective standpoint?

Well, it depends mainly on your lives and what you do during them.

For example, many people enjoy Fridays the most because of the anticipation of the weekend. Whether you’re still in school or have a day job, traditionally, Friday is the “end day” of both of those things, and you tend to have plans on Friday night to enjoy the start of your weekend in style. Plus, there’s almost always good television on Friday Night.

Then, there’s Saturday, traditionally the most “fun-packed” day of the weekend by design. You try to hang out with friends, watch a movie and do other fun things to make the weekend memorable. For sports fans, there are often lots of things to watch sports-wise on a Saturday, and they love to partake in their sports.

Finally, there’s Sunday, which is viewed by many as a more relaxing day on the weekend. It’s a day to just lay back, relax, and enjoy the moment of peace before you have to go back to work the next day. It’s also a rather religious day to some and a day to watch NFL football if the season is on.

Splatoon 3 will drop this Splatfest in two weeks, so you’ll have plenty of time and weekends to decide which day you’ll stand behind!