10 Best New Games Announced In January 2024

Here are some of the best new games announced this past month.

January 2024 had several exciting video game announcements to kick off the year. Some thrilling new releases and ports are coming to platforms that missed out on the initial game launch. In this list, we will highlight a few titles we are interested in checking out. With that said, don’t consider this as a ranked list. We’ll be covering a variety of genres here, and hopefully, there’s something here that piques your interest.

#10 Son and Bone

Go with us on this one, okay? Picture yourself as a Sheriff in our world back during the days of yore. Then, as you’re on a quest to save a town from some bandits, you find yourself taken to a world filled with dinosaurs!

That’s not random at all. But that’s the plot of Son and Bone, so you’ll have to roll with it. As the sheriff, you’ll need to fight these prehistoric beasts and find a way to get back home. But survival is anything but easy when you’re not at the top of the food chain, nor anywhere close to it.

Do you think you can make it out alive?

#9 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Before you freak out, we know that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already come out, but this entry is for the next-gen release of the game! Plus, it’s still arguably one of the best ways to enjoy the story of Son Goku and the rest of the Z-Fighters!

You’ll engage in some of the best arcs that the legendary anime/manga has ever produced, and through them, see everything in a new light! With modern graphics and epic voice acting, everything feels like it was pulled from the anime but with even better combat!

Plus, the DLC content further expands the universe and highlights stories that many haven’t seen before!

#8 ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown

Yes, we know that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is an older title and that it’s odd that it’s being talked about in 2024. But guess what? Someone decided that this would be the “perfect game” to port over to the Nintendo Switch. And before you ask, no, this isn’t the weirdest port that the Switch has gotten. Some people are just trying to bank off its success even in its final year.

Even with that stigma, the game is still an incredible title where you’ll pilot fast jets in a plot to save the world from a mysterious foe. Intense aerial dogfights await you, so you’ll need to be a true ace of the skies to come out on top!

#7 Zoochosis

So, you thought that being a zookeeper on the night shift would be an easy thing, huh? You should know better by now. If something can go wrong, it will, and that’s what Zoochosis is all about. Things start out well with your zoo job until you realize that something is infecting the animals and transforming them into monsters!

To save them, you must figure out what’s wrong and try to find a cure. All the while not being killed by the mutants they turn into.

Your choices matter, so be careful with what you do and what you try to save. Otherwise, you might not make it to the morning.

#6Prison Architect 2

You might not think that certain games need sequels, but Prison Architect 2 takes things to a new level by throwing in an extra dimension. By that, we mean the game is in 3D now, and that means you’ll have to think on a different scale to keep everyone contained.

With you being the literal prison architect, you’ll have to construct the best prison possible and then watch as the prisoners try to escape your constructs! Be mindful of what they do, try to see all that’s going on, and build a prison that can stop them cold no matter what they try!

Everything you build will be tested, so don’t get lax, or they’ll escape!

#5 WWE 2K24

Are you ready to step into the ring once again? WWE 2K24 is here to rewrite the book once again on how wrestling games look and play, and this time, Wrestlemania is a huge focus on the title. Not only will you get to experience the modern roster in all its glory, but you’ll also get to relive some of the biggest matches from the biggest event in wrestling today. Play as legends and icons as you fight for glory and bragging rights.

Then, pick your favorite wrestler and put them against your friends to see who really dominates the ring! With improved graphics and gameplay, the title seeks to be the best of the line.

#4 Sonic X Shadow Generations

Here’s a more recent announcement that will excite some fans. Sonic X Shadow Generations will bring together the original “Generations” game with the two versions of Sonic and allow players to enjoy it on next-gen systems. But why is Shadow there? Well, you’ll experience him in a totally original campaign that’ll have him going up against Black Doom!

Yes, they’re not just remastering his original solo title, and we should be grateful for that. You will get to see him at peak power as he fights to save the future while also reconciling with his past.

So, with three hedgehogs to control, you’re not going to be lacking content.

#3 Dungeonborne

Sometimes, the greatest reward is getting out alive, and that’s something that Dungeonborne will test you on repeatedly. The game is a PVPVE title where you can play alone or with friends as you dive into deeper and darker dungeons with the goal of getting the treasures that lie within.

As you can imagine, the treasures aren’t unguarded. You’ll need to use might and magic to defeat them and get the artifacts inside. But the question is, how deep are you willing to go to get the best rewards? Will you let your greed put you and your party at risk? Or will you take things slow and try to get out alive every time?

The dungeons await…

#2 SMITE 2

When you have a game that over 40 million people love, you have to be careful with doing a sequel, as you have plenty of expectations to live up to. But Smite 2 promises to be everything you want it to be and more. First and foremost, they made it so that no matter what control scheme you prefer to use, it’ll be ready to use at launch and work how you hope.

Second, with Unreal Engine 5 powering the game, not only will the title look better than ever before, but you’ll be able to unleash devastating attacks and feel the hit every time.

So dive in when it comes out and get ready to smite your foes!

#1 The Elder Scrolls Online – Gold Road

Zenimax has been at it for quite a while regarding making Tamriel an MMORPG that fans of all kinds can enjoy. But if you’re looking to jump into the game for the first time, you’ll want to get The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road. This special collection not only gives you special content, including the “Gold Road” chapter but also immediately unlocks everything else within the title up to now. That means you won’t miss a thing or have to buy previous content just to see what Tamriel has to offer.

You’ll also get access to special items, costumes, pets, and more! So check out what this collection offers and see if it’s for you!