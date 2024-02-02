10 Best New Games of January 2024

Some of the best games to have drop this past month.

Are you looking to pick up some new games? Check out some of the better titles that have been released this past month. There were certainly a few notable games that might pique your interest. Don’t consider this in any particular order as we cover a variety of games both exclusive and different genres.

#10 Anomaly Agent

How about something old school and new school at the same time? Anomaly Agent is a 2D adventure title featuring a Cyberpunk world that is full of anomalies. As a result of that, you’ll become Agent 70, the one man who can stop these anomalies from continuing on and wrecking the world he lives in.

You’ll dive into areas full of enemies and use physical moves and technology to overcome foes and bosses to save the day!

But will you save the day? That’ll depend on the choices you make within the story! If you’re not careful, you’ll create even worse events than the anomalies would’ve on their own!

#9 Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun

Have you noticed that there are plenty of video games set within the Chinese period known as the “Three Kingdoms?” That’s because the period is full of stories and characters to enjoy and see things unfold through. To that end, Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun is another title that embraces that period and gives you plenty of action-packed gameplay to enjoy.

With 12 chapters of the main campaign, you’ll find yourself on a 30-hour journey through the three kingdoms and have multiple weapons you can unleash upon enemies. Plus, there are massive battles to participate in, and you can meet historical figures! So what are you waiting for?

#8 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

OBJECTION! What do you mean you haven’t gotten the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy yet? This trio of Capcom classics has finally made its way to modern systems, and with them comes a visual overhaul and a plethora of extra features to help you enjoy the titles once again!

You’ll play Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, and Athena Cykes as they attempt to unravel twisted cases and find the truth beneath the darkness! They’ll travel to new lands, unlock new techniques to solve trials, and meet a “unique set” of people during their journey!

So prepare your spiky hair! It’s time for court! TAKE THAT!

#7 Portal: Revolution

When it comes to a certain Valve franchise, the puzzles are truly the “fun part” that you can’t get enough of. After all, you only get your cake after you beat them all. Or, that’s what a certain computer person told us…

Anyway, Portal Revolution is a fan mod of the second title that gives a special prologue story for you to enjoy. But if you’re hoping that the puzzles are just as good, you’re in luck. They’ve brought in all sorts of new challenges, including ones that only work with one of the portal guns.

So, do you think you can take on this special challenge?

#6 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

One of the Ubisoft franchises is back via The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and a new tale is ready for you to partake in! The game puts you as Sargon, a prodigy who has become part of the prince’s guard of well-trained warriors.

However, events lead to the prince being kidnapped and taken to a strange land. You’re separated from your companions and must fight your way out of this mysterious place while also unlocking the powers that resonate within you.

With platforming, intense action, and tons of ways to fight, you’ll have plenty to do in the title. So jump in and start your adventure!

#5 Palworld

By this point in time, you’ve definitely heard about Palworld. After all, people are buying it in good numbers, and it might be sued for AI usage and copyright infringement.

But what is this game exactly? Well, you live in a world that is inhabited by creatures known as “Pals.” These Pals do what most animalistic creatures do to survive, and now, you must do the same. You’ll roam around capturing Pals and do whatever you desire with them so you can live the “good life.”

Want to raise them into an army? Go for it! Want to put them to work in a factory? Yep, you can do that, too. Want to steal them? Evil, but it’s an option.

And that’s just the start of things in this crazy title.

#4 The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Now that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is out, there are many things that gamers are going to enjoy from top to bottom. But one thing that Naughty Dog ensured with both the original version and the remastered version is that the action is top-notch.

As you play Ellie and a certain other character, you’ll have to brutally make your way from place to place, fighting off both humans and infected alike. You can’t give them a single inch, or else you’ll be the one on the ground dead.

Plus, there’s a new “No Return” mode where you’ll see the action cranked up even higher! So give that a shot if you’re feeling lucky.

#3 Enshrouded

Don’t you hate it when that happens? You know what we’re talking about, right? We’re talking about how people get greedy and then ruin the world, and now you’re stuck being the one who has to try to save it! It’s a classic video game story, and that’s what you’ll be dealing with in Enshrouded!

It doesn’t help that the game gives you nothing at the beginning of your journey. However, you’ll have everything you need around you to build yourself up into something special. Build weapons, gain knowledge to learn special abilities, and dare to venture into “The Shroud” to see if you can take on the horrors that lie within!

#2 Tekken 8

It’s time for your fist to meet fate. Tekken 8 has finally arrived, and with it comes the conclusion of a storyline nearly two decades in the making.

In the last title, Heihachi Mishima and his son Kazuya faced off for the last time and ended their bitter feud. But now, it’s time for Kazuya to face off against his own son, and Jin may be the only one who’s capable of putting his father down for good.

He’ll need help to stop Kazuya’s plan for world domination, including help from his mother. Will you be able to save the world? Or will you be the one that dooms it?

#1 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth takes you on a journey through Japan and Hawaii as two of the Yakuza you know well and good. Kazuma Kiryu and your “best friend,” Ichiban!

Throughout this journey, you’ll have to fight for your life against those who want to bring you down and slowly build up your fortune so you can live the lives you both deserve! But are you willing to go through everything to get that life?

If so, you’ll find that there are plenty of things to do in these two nations! From serving food to managing real estate, everything is on the table!

Just be ready to throw down and throw fists when bad guys start showing up!