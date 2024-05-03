Elden Ring Won’t Get More DLC, but It Might Get a Sequel

In a new interview with the Chinese outlet Zhihu, From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki has made it clear that Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only DLC release for Elden Ring. However, the possibility of a sequel hasn’t been struck down just yet.

When discussing DLC, Miyazaki said that making one expansion seemed the best idea, as new content split into different parts might reduce the player’s freedom of exploration and sense of adventure.

“We don’t want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now,” Miyazaki said in an interview with IGN in February. “I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn’t want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time. We don’t have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don’t want to snuff out that possibility. We think that there could well be something in the future.”

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion, set to release in June, is now available to preorder. According to From Software, it will introduce a completely new story, world, weapons, enemies, and additional RPG features.

Selling over 23 million copies since its initial release, Elden Ring snagged the Game of the Year award at the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards, the 2023 Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards, The Game Awards 2022, and the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards, among others.

Elden Ring was released in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion will be released on June 21, 2024.