Redfall Hero Pass Still Missing a Year After the Game’s Launch

No refunds are on the way just yet.

Despite the hype around Redfall last year, the latest Arkane Studios release proved to be a major disappointment for fans. Given the popularity and polish of Dishonored and Deathloop, the bugs and technical issues that plagued the first-person vampire shooter were beyond disappointing.

The potential is still there, but one year post-launch, many players are still waiting on some DLC that they forked out $100 for last year.

The Bite Back Edition of Redfall included the Redfall Hero pass, promising “two future heroes” that are planned to be added to the game. Unfortunately, this DLC is still missing in action, with its last official mention coming in the release notes of the game’s third update last November.

“We’re continuing development of The Hero Pass and we’re excited to share more about Redfall‘s new heroes and other updates later next year,” the patch notes read.

After six months of radio silence, players are understandably frustrated, taking to social media to complain about the lack of updates and transparency. One player named rabbi921 spoke to Kotaku about the issue, giving a more level-headed take.

“I’ve learned a long time ago that you should never pre-order games given how they’ve been releasing them lately and I’m not just talking about Redfall,” they said. “Unfortunately it’s not the fault of the employees, but of the managers of these companies [who] always try to release the games in terrible condition and cheat the customer who buys the game by betraying their trust.”

It’s unclear when the DLC will be released. Recently, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer offered a personal apology regarding the state of the game.

Redfall was released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2, 2023.