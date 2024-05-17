Fortnite Teases Upcoming Fallout Crossover

A new post on the official Fortnite X page is teasing an upcoming collaboration with Fallout scheduled to take place in Chapter 5 Season 3, also called the Wrecked season. Additionally, Fortnite‘s in-game announcement added that the collab would arrive “courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel” on May 24.

It’s unclear what the collaboration will bring, though Fallout‘s iconic power armor may possibly be added as a premium cosmetic skin.

Fallout is seeing a surge in popularity thanks to the release of the live-action Amazon Prime Video series, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Recently, dataminers also found references to a potential Call of Duty collab, as well as Gundam and The Crow. Rumors have also begun swirling regarding a possible Friday the 13th crossover also coming to Fortnite sometime in the near future. Last week, the yearly Star Wars event returned to Fortnite just in time for May the fourth.

In an interview last month, Donald Mustard, the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, lamented the Fortnite team’s decision to stray from live events.

“Basically, the event team was starting to be needed to work on other stuff,” he explained. “And it was devastating to me because I’m like, ‘This is actually the magic.’ And not everyone at Epic agrees with that.”

Fortnite is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also available on iOS and Android devices.

Since the battle royale’s initial release in early access in 2017, the free-to-play title has generated over $26 billion in revenue. Recently, Fortnite was nominated for Evolving Game and EE Game of the Year at the 20th British Academy Games Awards.