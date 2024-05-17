ANIMAL WELL: How To Unlock All Cat Cages | Wheel Item Guide

Deep in the Ostrich Area of ANIMAL WELL you’ll find five cats locked in cages. Like everything else in the game, it isn’t clear what or if you can do anything with them — but if you search the area carefully, you can find hidden codes planted on walls. And those codes are not helpful unless you’ve been searching everywhere for collectible eggs.

Later in Animal Well you’ll be able to unlock a unique Wheel item. The Wheel allows you to control pedal devices found all over the Ostrich Area and other sections of the map. You can also cross spikes safely while wearing the wheel — and with a little ingenuity, climb walls and other steep surfaces. The Wheel is one of the most unlikely and difficult items to find in Animal Well and the only way to earn it is by freeing all five cats.

Learn where to find the codes, how to unlock the cages, and where you need to go to earn this rare and totally optional treasure. If you want to find all the eggs and unlock the true ending, you’ll need to complete this step.

How To Free The Cats

Cat cages are located in the Ostrich Area of the map — there are five cages total, and freeing all five will unlock a special chest in a secret room. Before you can unlock any of these cages, you’ll need to complete the Ostrich Area and earn the Flame. This will disable all the hamster wheels and disable some of the automatic functions in the region.

You’ll also need to acquire the Animal Flute. The Animal Flute is unlocked by collecting 8 Eggs — eggs are hidden collectibles. Finding them unlocks doors in the large Egg Room near the center of the map. You only need 8 to activate the bottom door. The Animal Flute is a unique item that plays notes by aiming in 8 directions. By playing notes in the correct order you can cause special events to occur on the map. One of those secret uses is freeing the cats in the Ostrich Area.

: Two cats are found to the right of the Ostrich boss room. Three cages are located south of the temple save point. Go down and left, then through the fish tunnel. This leads to the room with three cat cages.

To free the cats, play the matching music notes with the Animal Flute.

Lists of notes are found in hidden alcoves on walls. Look at the symbols at the top above the note directions and play the song that matches each cage.

There are five cages and five hidden songs. You can find all of them early in the game — but some may require upgraded items like the Bubble Wand to reach. The Bubble Wand is only available after completing the standard ending.

When playing on the flute in rooms with cat cages, you’ll hear a tone when you play the notes. Each cage has a five-note code. Input all five notes correctly for the matching cage and it will unlock.

Cat Code Locations

All cat codes — and the Lynx Room — are accessible from the Ostrich Area. This is the area to the right of the center hub.

Square: Down-Right – Left – Up-Right – Down-Right – Right

Location: At the main temple entrance area, reach the platforms moving up (or down) and ride up to the tricky room you’ll need to navigate. From the platform crusher room, go left and reach the spikes. Break them with the Top tool, then enter the small alcove through the secret path in the left wall. The code is in this tiny alcove. It can also be seen from the opposite side.

2 Horizontal Lines: Right – Up-Right – Up – Up-Left – Down

Location: At the main temple entrance hall, use the Bubble Wand postgame tool to reach the top of the temple. On the ceiling, go right to find a hidden code. This is one of the hardest to find and is only accessible in the postgame. It may be possible to reach this area earlier with a bubble and the disc –but it is much easier with the Bubble Wand.

Cross X: Up-Left – Up-Left – Down-Left – Down-Left – Down

Location: Back at the central temple, ride the platforms down to the water-filled long horizontal room. Ride on the platforms moving left, then jump onto the platforms in the room with the fish tunnel. Break the secret entrance to the right to find another code.

Corner Square: Left – Down – Down-Left – Down-Right – Up

Location: Below the room with three cat cages, there is a save point. Go to the right room then reach the upper secret alcove. Roll a slinky tool into the water to activate a hidden switch that turns on a fan. The switch is under the fish tube entrance. Ride a bubble up to the hidden area.

2 Vertical Lines: Down-Right – Up – Down-Right – Down-Right – Left

Location: The easiest code to find. Return to the Ostrich Boss Room. After the Ostrich breaks out of the wheel, return and you’ll find the code on the wall.

How To Unlock The Wheel Tool

Free all five cats and you’ll be able to unlock the Wheel tool. The Wheel is required for manipulating platforms and moving crates in the Ostrich Area and has other uses — but mostly you’ll need it to get the last chests in the Ostrich Area. After rescuing the five cats, go to the Lynx Room.

Lynx Room Location: In the main temple of the Ostrich Area, ride the lifts up. In the platform lift room with the running animal wheel, use the Top tool to break through the floor on the right side. This leads to the Lynx Room.

Inside, if all five cats have been freed, the cage will be unlocked. When the cage opens, get the chest to collect the Wheel. The Wheel functions as a replacement for the animals in hamster wheels you encountered — return to any area with a missing hamster wheel and use the wheel to turn the device.

The Wheel will move platforms, pulleys and allow you to collect missing chests. The Wheel is an optional postgame item but if you’re itching to discover everything in Animal Well, it is absolutely required.