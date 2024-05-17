Upcoming Star Wars Game Seemingly Leaked

There seemingly has been a leaked Star Wars game that could be doing something really cool that franchise fans are going to love as it could be the first those who love PC gaming. Recently, the licensing deal with Star Wars for EA finished up and there were already many other Star Wars games in the works as well, such as Star Wars Outlaws which is set to release in just a few months and then also Star Wars: Hunters which is set to release as a PvP arena game soon as well.

According to GameRant, there are rumors that the studio that made Halo Wars 2 and Alien Isloation are working on providing a brand new Star Wars game that would take place within the stragtey franchise series called Total War. With all that being said, it seems there could be a chance that a Total War: Star Wars game is underway, and if so, these types of games release annually so the next one would only be a few years away.

There wasn’t really been a new Star Wars title that was in the RTS PC genre since 2006, which was when Star Wars: Empire At War first released. Now hopefully Star Wars fans will finally be getting another one if these rumors are true.

For now, we don’t know for sure if this game is actually in the works. Star Wars has been having quite the eventful month since May the 4th, having done collaborations with Fortnite, putting their games on a big discount, and also the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws.