Rumor: Destiny Had A Netflix Animated Show That Got Cancelled Before Sony Deal

There is a real possibility that Sony has a different Destiny show or movie in production right now.

Destiny reportedly had an animated series that got cancelled before Bungie was acquired by Sony.

As reported by Gamepost, Paul Tassi shared this rumor in a new video. Tassi doesn’t have a lot of details on this project. Paul is sure that Bungie was talking with Netflix about this show, and he believed that it was going to be an animated series.

Paul isn’t so sure what state the project was in before it got cancelled. He says it’s possible that they were still working on the scripts before Netflix said no.

Since that time, Netflix made two animated series based on video game properties. Arcane: League of Legends is a co-production between League of Legends’ game studio Riot Games, and French animation studio Fortiche. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a co-production of Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt RED and Japanese studio Trigger. Both were both commercial and critical hits, winning 30 something awards between them, including Emmys, Annies, and Crunchyroll anime awards. While a much smaller project, last year’s Pokemon Concierge was also a major hit, having been produced by The Pokemon Company, Netflix Animation, and Japanese stop motion animation company Dwarf Studio.

We also know that when Sony announced they were acquiring Bungie, they shared that they intended to monetize Bungie’s IP to the extent that they could not on their own. This means that it’s entirely possible that Sony is in the middle of making a Destiny movie or show of some kind right now, whether that’s live action or animated.

If Sony is making a live action Destiny project, it would then be facing comparisons between the live action shows The Last of Us, Fallout, and Halo. In spite of the turbulence we had been reporting going on at Bungie, this potential Destiny project could be going well, and completely independently of those issues.

Some fans thought that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the reason Cyberpunk 2077 saw a revival. While we have seen similar things happen to The Last of Us and more recently, the Fallout games, that was just a fortuitous coincidence for CD Projekt RED. The studio had largely made most of the fixes necessary to successfully relaunch the game, and there was a loyal fanbase that spread word of mouth that the game was now worthwhile.

Bungie is facing an uncertain future, even if it turns out that Destiny: The Final Shape is a huge success. If sales fail to reach expectations, the company is facing a formal takeover by Sony. Rumors of behind the scenes issues of the once venerated studio have also created doubts among fans. But if there is a show waiting in the wings, and Bungie is also really working on a Destiny 3, maybe the old studio isn’t quite out of the picture yet.