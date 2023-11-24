Top 21 Upcoming Simulation Games of 2024

Look, we can’t always do what we want to do in the real world. That’s where simulation games come in! And these ones in 2024 will be something to keep an eye on.

#21 Star Trucker

Yes, we acknowledge that Star Trucker isn’t your “typical simulator game,” but you’ll see a few titles like this on this list, so be ready.

Trucking is a real-life thing, obviously, and there are plenty of people who do it. The twist here is that you’ll be a person doing trucking in SPACE and have to do various things to keep your big rig going.

The jobs you take are up to you. Sometimes, you’ll just be dropping off fuel to colonies and bases, and other times, you’ll be delivering more hazardous items.

The better you do, the better your business grows, and the more you can pimp out your space truck!

#20 ‘83

War games are very popular and are a type of simulator in and of themselves. After all, war is a real thing, and we should all be glad that we’re not actively involved in them all the time. Just saying.

In ’83, you’ll be part of the Cold War on opposite sides. Specifically, two groups of players will be battling one another to see who comes out on top.

How big will the groups be? Over 80 players a piece! So you’ll be doing your best to dodge bullets and take out foes however you can. Wield period-accurate weapons and vehicles to survive, and show them who the real soldiers are!

#19 HeatWave

No, the game isn’t simulating what happens when it’s too hot outside. Or, at least, not in the way you’re thinking.

Instead, HeatWave takes place in a world where the United States has cut off support for Alaska due to the global warming crisis. With everything falling apart, other nations decide to invade Alaska and take back the land they once called theirs.

You’ll be part of a resistance movement and need to think strategically to beat back the better-armed and trained fighters that are coming for your homes.

Will you be able to fight back and keep Alaska what it is? Or will the odds be too much for you?

#18 PISTA Motorsport

Here’s another racing game for you, and yes, there will be more to come. PISTA Motorsport puts you in a country known for some iconic tracks: Argentina! Didn’t expect that, now did you?

As you head to South America, you’ll be given access to plenty of cars from the region and the race tracks that have challenged many racers. You’ll need serious skills to take them on, so don’t be afraid to take things slow at first to adjust to how the game will play.

Then, when you’re ready, challenge other racers and other players to see who can dominate these streets the best!

#17 ZEPHON

Many games try to “simulate” what would happen when the world ends, and ZEPHON is another in a long line of them. After all, survival and simulation go hand-in-hand more often than not.

In this case, a great war with aliens and other races has caused the near-total destruction of the world. Everyone involved in the world was heavily affected, and now, as one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll try to salvage what you can and end the alien threat once and for all.

With multiple races vying for survival, you’ll need to battle them and do what you can with what you have to make it out.

#16 Lightyear Frontier

Why go farming on Earth when you can farm the depths of space? That’s what we thought. Lightyear Frontier will allow you to be an intergalactic farmer as you attempt to harvest space crops using all sorts of tools. Oh, and did we mention that one of those tools was a mech? Because it is!

But if you need a little something more from your farming adventure, the planet you’re on isn’t a basic one. Things are going on here that need to be explored.

Plus, you can build a home for yourself and outfit your mech to do all sorts of tasks! Sounds fun, right?

#15 War Hospital

War isn’t just a battlefield; it’s the hospital that soldiers are taken to AFTER the battle is over to see if they can be patched up or even save their lives.

In War Hospital, you’ll be a part of a field hospital from World War I, where doctors and nurses were constantly overwhelmed with patients and never had the supplies to manage them all.

But as the lead doctor of this hospital, you’ll attempt to make this place a haven that everyone lives in. Build your team, build up your techniques, and do whatever it takes to keep these soldiers alive! After all, there’s already been enough death.

#14 CarX Street

When it comes to street racing, it’s always best when it’s done at night.

In CarX Street, that’s what you’ll get to experience. You’ll be part of a vibrant racing scene in a big city and get to experience just how crazy things can get.

It’s not just about the racing; it’s about seeing everything there is in the area. See the city, then go outside of its limits to witness the beautiful environments around it.

Then, when you’re ready, challenge other players to races and challenges to see who comes out on top! If your car isn’t ready, trick it out and supp it up to take on any racer!

#13 Falling Frontier

For those looking for a spacefaring simulator to have fun in, Falling Frontier might be one to keep an eye on.

In it, you’re part of a group from Earth that has entered a new star system and set up shop. The problem is that there are rogue elements from Earth that have also entered the system and want to make it theirs.

The struggle is on to build up your fleets, expand your defenses, and set up outposts so you can truly make this a new home for humanity.

Strategy is paramount here, so do things the right way, or else suffer the consequences!

#12 Manor Lords

Here’s a building simulator that has a unique twist on things. Manor Lords puts you as a medieval lord trying to build up a place for themselves. The twist is that you’ll have to think like a builder to get the job done. It’s not simply clicking buttons and placing a whole house in one spot.

Instead, you’ll need to build your place by working the land and meeting your vision. Then, you’ll start to expand and have to work within the land itself to ensure that everything lines up well and functions as it should.

Oh, and don’t forget to protect your village and home from attackers!

#11 Japanese Drift Master

There are many different racing styles, and part of the fun of certain simulator games is being able to partake in those different kinds of racing without having to go to different parts of the world! For example, in Japanese Drift Master, you’ll get to partake in the beloved style of racing that puts driver skill above all else!

You’ll head to Japan and attempt to enter the drifting culture. As you do, you’ll build up your skills and car to take on any challenge they throw at you! Plus, you can venture across parts of Japan and see how your drifting works on various roads!

#10 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

As we’ve proven by now, not all “simulator” games need to have a “realistic” setting for you to have fun in; sometimes, you just need to live a life in a certain world and see where it takes you! Nothing wrong with that, right?

In Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, you’ll find yourself on a ruined island, and the only way to save it is to both build it up in the present and travel to the past to fix it. The more you travel back and forth, the more your options open up!

Plus, characters from past entries will pay you a visit! So if you’ve been looking for the next entry in the series, here it is!

#9 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Have you ever wanted to see what it was like to be in the “lifestyles of the rich and famous?” Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will help you “simulate” one such experience but with some twists along the way.

In this case, you’ll go to Hong Kong as part of an invite from a mysterious corporation. They will allow you to drive in a special race they have planned, and in the meantime, you’ll get to live it up as though you were one of the richest people on the planet.

Then, when it’s time to race, you’ll get your ride and customize it to be the perfect racing machine!

#8 Roman Empire Wars

The Roman Empire remains one of the greatest and most powerful nations to ever gather in the world. Many video games have been built in their honor so people could “feel the power” of the Roman Legions. Our next game, Roman Empire Wars, is one such title.

In it, you’ll become the next Emperor of Rome! With you in charge, you’ll need to muster your armies and take on the other nations rising against you. With each victory, you’ll expand your land, lay claim to your greatness, and showcase why Rome isn’t meant to be trifled with.

Will you bring great glory to Rome, Emperor?

#7 Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

What’s that? What do you mean you’ve never wanted to be a taxi driver before? What do you mean all your taxi experiences have been horrible? Well, that’s why you should play Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator!

First, it might give you an appreciation for taxi drivers and the work that they have to do to survive. Plus, you’re not being a taxi driver in a random city. Instead, you’re being a taxi driver in Barcelona! That’s right, you’ll be in one of the best cities around and driving a taxi. Poor you!

So load up some fares and see how far you can take this taxi!

#6 Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

Here’s a fun twist on the driving simulator game, as Expeditions: A MudRunner Game won’t have you racing around the world for glory and prizes but for scientific achievement!

Confused? The game focuses on you venturing into uncharted lands and trying to unearth their many secrets. You won’t just have an off-road car to help you, as you can fly planes and drones to chart the path you want to take. Then, once you’re ready, drop to the ground and set off for adventure!

With beautiful landscapes at every turn, you’ll have plenty to do, so don’t be afraid to wander around and see all the sights!

#5 Ninja Simulator

We weren’t sure this was an actual game when we saw this title, but it’s real! Ninja Simulator will do exactly what it promises, and give you the ability to be a ninja that will cut through unsuspecting enemies with extreme prejudice and joy!

You are the ninja, and you are the night! Use stealth in all the best ways to get the drop on foes and kill them before they even think about killing you back.

With numerous weapons at your disposal, you’ll be an incredibly versatile ninja, so don’t be afraid to get crafty to get the job done!

#4 Frostpunk 2

If you loved the original post-apocalyptic “cold world” simulator, you’ll love the sequel even more! Just like before, the game puts you in a place where the world has frozen over, and precious pockets of heat are the only thing keeping the human race alive.

Your job is to build up the last city of humanity and keep the people happy within it. But how can you do that when various groups want different things?

Will you placate to every need? Or will you push forward your personal vision of the future, even if it means rallying the people against you? Start your journey as a leader and find out!

Given that football season is still going on, it’s only right that we have a simulator in this list for you to have fun in.

Yes, Maximum Football isn’t the “NFL-approved” game that lets you play football, but this game goes much deeper than that franchise. In this case, you’ll be able to craft a team starting in college and then work your way to the pros to show how good of a coach you are.

Will you be able to dominate every league that you’re in? Can you forge the proper team to take on all threats and show why you are a dynasty in the making? You’ll find out when you take the field!

#2 Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a noble and have a realm to call your own, Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn is the title to get that feeling from.

The title puts you as a noble who has lost their lands during a war. Through your guiding hand, you’ll help your loyal subjects rebuild and make it better than ever before!

Truly, the thrust of this game is to put you in command and show you how every decision you make will affect everything around you. What kind of ruler will you be? One who is kind? Or will you be one that is cruel?

#1 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

In all honesty, this is the ultimate simulator game, and that’s why it’s on top of this list.

After all, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is more than just a simulator. It’s a title that is so accurate in how it depicts flying aircraft that it’s used to help train pilots! It’s even been proven to be so accurate that a novice can use it to help land a plan so long as they have some guidance from air traffic control!

That’s how good it is! So if you have an itch to fly a plane one day, this is absolutely the title you want to start your journey with.