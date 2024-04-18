Sea Of Thieves Welcomes Over 40 Million Players Before PS5 Launch

The famous Xbox exclusive game is officially coming to the PS5, so now it is time for players to load themselves up into their boat and explore the world of Sea of Thieves. When exploring it will be up to you to find treasure and load it up onto your ship and try to make it to home base without being attacked.

Sea of Thieves was officially announced to be coming to the PlayStation 5 just a few weeks ago, and the game developed by Rare has officially received over 40 million players since 2018, which is when it first launched. All of these players are from Xbox, Windows 10, and Steam, as the PS5 version won’t be releasing until April 30, 2024.

Since the release of Sea of Thieves, the game has received over 100 updates and has hosted a total of 12 seasons as the 12th one is launching soon which will bring new items and things to the game such as being able to throw knives according to IGN.

The PS5 version of Sea of Thieves will be avaliable on Arpil 30, but players will also be able to choose to get a premium edition of the game and if they choose to purchase that version, the game can be played up to five days early from everyone else. Players will be able to trasnfer their progress from Xbox to PS5 if they wish, with their also being PS5 only servers as well.

Sea of Thieves if avalible on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.