Sea of Thieves Is Getting Big Updates This Year

Sea of Thieves is getting big updates throughout the year, as Xbox Studio has outlined a lot of what will be coming to the game. There will be many new weapons coming to the game, including some new items as well which will bring a new experience to the upcoming 12, 13, and 14 Seasons.

Two of the new weapons being added are throwable knives and a double-barreled pistol, there is also a grapple gun as well which players will have a lot of fun with. This will allow fellow pirates to get themselves to locations a lot quicker than before to get their treasure.

Some of the new items players can expect to see is a Bone Caller, a throwable flask that will allow players to summon some friendly skeletons, which will help players defeat enemies. There is also a scattershot cannon ammo which is being introduced as well.

During Season 13, players will see the return of the legendary Captain Flameheart. This means players can jump onto his ship and take it over, using it to defeat other players. This is just one of the things that players will be able to do in the game. Check out the event preview below to see everything coming to Sea of Thieves in 2024.

So far there is no date confirming when each of these new things, including the next season will be coming to get game, but with it being announced in this trailer, players can be excited to expect it all coming within the year.

Source.