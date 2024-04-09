Baldurs Gate 3 Director Of Publishing Says Palworld’s Success Is Simple

Both Baldurs Gate 3 and Palworld both have had a lot of success since their release, BG3 even had earned Game of the Year for 2023. Palworld is a indie developed game that allows players to catch Pals, which are almost like catching Pokemon. The game became a big hit after it released just a month ago.

GameRadar+ has shared that there was an interview where we learned about Michael Douse’s thoughts on Palworld and more. They discussed the success of Palworld, the survival crafting game stating, “if you’re working on anything outside of PC, you have to advocate very heavily for what you’re doing.”

He also went on to say, “This industry is still obsessed with genres. I mean, we made the most expensive CRPG ever made. If you’re a guy whose job it is to say, ‘Well, what projects should we do and what are the risks?’ You’re going to look at our game and go, well, ‘It’s a fucking CRPG. Why would we take a bet on this?’ Niches don’t exist anymore, you know? Maybe we should start taking more bets instead of being like, ‘oh, X, Y, and Z are expensive.’”

Douse then also goes on to express how the analysts definitely “didn’t see it coming,” but that with the elements the game had, it was “really f**king simple” to how they managed to do it considering exactly how they did it.

He went on to say: “It’s like, Palworld. Why is everyone surprised that was successful? They took a bunch of mechanics they knew people liked, made a game that was unbothered by what a game should be, and they gave it directly to players who decided to buy it. That’s really fucking simple. It’s not rocket science.vThe analysts are confused because they didn’t see it coming. And they want basic data sets and predictability,” he continues. They’re going to be confused a lot in the future. Me, too. I like being confused. We work best in chaos.”